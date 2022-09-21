Aaron Rodgers Fires Back at ‘Bias’ Against Ayahuasca After Green Bay Packers Touchdown Celebration

Aaron Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday as he normally does, and in his weekly conversation, he talked about his ayahuasca-themed touchdown celebration dance against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

The star NFL quarterback made sure to clarify what exactly ayahuasca was and why the language around the word matters. He wanted everyone to know that it was a plant and not a “drug.”

“You just used the word ‘drug’ to refer to ayahuasca,” Rodgers said, talking to McAfee. “I saw a few articles people sent me about us doing the tea celebration. And I just want to stop you there right away because the reference to ayahuasca, or even marijuana, putting the tag ‘drug’ on them is a manipulative word that creates a bias against those specific things. And it happens all over society.”

Rodgers continued, talking about why he believes the way labeling these “plants” as “drugs” is harmful.

“Drugs, you think about drugs, you start labeling marijuana a drug – which is a plant,” he said. “Ayahuasca a drug, which is a plant. Psilocybin a drug, that’s a fungi also comes from the Earth. Then you think about ‘medicine’ … What is medicine?”

Rodgers continued, saying: “I’m gonna take my daily medicine, my aspirin – that’s a drug. I’m gonna take my cough medicine – that’s a drug, that’s not a plant. I’m gonna take my whatever fill-in-the-blank medicine that’s a pharmaceutical – those are drugs.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently made a podcast tour to mark the start of the NFL season, sitting down with popular podcaster Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience. Then, he sat down with comedian and political commentator Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast. The episode was released on September 11th, the first Sunday of the NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers’ Recent Podcast Tour

Rodgers criticized California when Maher brought up California’s stringent rules involving COVID-19.

Rodgers argued that his home state should have more nuanced policies on the subject, and those disagreements have helped sour his view of the Golden State.

“The state’s going to s**t, but I’m hanging on,” Aaron Rodgers said on the podcast. “I grew up in a small town, very little cases up in Chico, California, but all the small businesses? F***ing gone.”

They quarterback and comedian talked about a wide range of issues, including politics and abortion. The pair talked about the recent overturning of the Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

Rodgers says that he leans pro-life but draws a line saying that the government shouldn’t have “any control” over people’s bodies.

“As much as I might lean pro-life, I don’t want the government to tell me I can’t smoke a cigar, I can’t have a drink of alcohol, I can’t choose my own medical decisions. And if I’m a woman, don’t f**king tell me what to do,” Aaron Rodgers said to Bill Maher on the podcast.

“The government should not have a decision that infringes upon my own personal freedoms,” he says.

Finally, Maher also brought up the possibility of a presidential rematch of 2020 in 2024. The comedian said even though Democrats are “woke and obnoxious,” he considers Republicans “far more dangerous.” Maher said because of that, he would vote for the Democratic nominee.

Rodgers clarified that he doesn’t consider himself a Democrat or Republican. He shared doubts that Biden can run again in 2024 considering his age. However, he also seemed to agree with Maher on some points. For instance, Rodgers nodded along as he compared Trump to a sore loser in a football game.