Aaron Rodgers’ Former Teammate Thinks He Should Be Benched

Greg Jennings used to be a teammate of Aaron Rodgers. The ex-Green Bay wide receiver suggests it may be time to bench the Packers quarterback.

Jennings now works as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. He recently appeared on “The Carton Show ” And one of the hot topics was Green Bay’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Of course, Aaron Rodgers is one of the biggest hot topics in the NFL right now. The Packers have lost five straight games. In their most recent defeat to the Detroit Lions, Rodgers threw three interceptions, all of them in the red zone.

The host asked whether it was time to see Jordan Love, the Packers backup, on the field. Jennings said, “of course.”

And he used sound reasoning. “Sooner rather than later,” Jennings said. “Look at their schedule. In the next three games, you’ve got the Cowboys coming in this week. You’ve got the Titans coming in a few days later. And then you’ve got to go to Philly to face the Eagles.

“I believe if they lose two out of these three games, which they could lose all three, it’s done. You’ve got to see what Jordan Love can do. You’ve got to give him an opportunity.”

Aaron Rodgers likely winces extra hard when he hears calls for Love, the Packers’ first-round selection in the 2020 draft. Rodgers didn’t like the idea of Green Bay taking a quarterback then and he probably doesn’t want to lose his starting job now. After all, he’s won consecutive NFL MVP honors. However, there’s this nagging factoid. The Green Bay offense, at times, looks woeful. Rodgers ranks eighth in the NFL in passing. Overall, the Packers are 11th in passing offense.

Meanwhile, Love has played in eight games in his career with one start. Because of their contracts, it’s unlikely that both Aaron Rodgers and Love will remain on the Packers roster next year. Do you stick with the aging quarterback — Rodgers will be 39 in three weeks. Or do the Packers opt for Love?

As for Rodgers, he does hear the critics — the “TV experts” — although he says he dismisses their negative chatter. The Packers quarterback does an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show each Tuesday. He used some salty language to talk about said experts.

“Look, I’ve thrown touchdown passes many times,” Aaron Rodgers said. “I don’t give a s— what any of these experts on TV have to say.

“For somebody to play armchair quarterback, who doesn’t know what the hell play we’re running, or what’s going on, that’s fine,” he said. “I don’t really give a s—, to be honest with you.”

But Jennings has plenty of expertise. He played seven seasons with Green Bay, all with Rodgers as the starting quarterback. So Jennings knows Rodgers well.