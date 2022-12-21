Aaron Rodgers Freaked Out by Recent Wisconsin UFO Sightings: ‘Those Are UFOs For Sure’

If there is anyone in the NFL whose opinions I trust about UFO sightings, it’s probably Aaron Rodgers. Something about his whole ayahuasca tripping, jeopardy hosting, alleged conspiracy theorizing, persona just has the same vibe as that ALIENS meme guy. Rodgers recently shared a lot of his thoughts in a recent conversation on The Pat McAfee Show. While he called one of the football-related reports they discussed complete horsesh*t, it appears he might be more of a believer in extraterrestrial happenings.

There is currently a UFO controversy in Wisconsin, so who better to ask about it than the highly opinionated quarterback of the Green Bay Packers? As McAfee rolled the footage, #12 seemed to be stunned by the viral video.

Aaron Rodgers Seemingly Mystified By Video Of UFOs in Wisconsin

The video in question seems to show large, floating, orbs of light cruising through the Wisconsin night sky in an organized and symmetrical order.

Aaron Rodgers’s facial expressions indicate he’s studying the orbs with the same brain power he puts into mastering the Packer’s offensive playbook.

So many people in the West Bend and Fredonia areas of Wisconsin reported seeing the orbs, that it even sparked a police probe. It’s actually not even the first time that Rodgers and McAfee have discussed UFO sightings during their regularly scheduled on-air conversations. Not only has Rodgers won NFL MVP awards, but according to the Sun News, he also claims to have actually seen a UFO before. That’s just another reason you can trust his opinion on the matter.

After viewing the clip with a sense of astonishment, Rodgers threw his thoughts out there. Though he didn’t necessarily confirm his belief in alien lifeforms, he did agree that the flying objects in the video are indeed unidentifiable.

“It’s definitely UFOs. People get so weirded out when you say UFOs, like ‘you mean alien?’ … No, it’s an unidentified flying object. That’s what it stands for – so yes, those are UFOs for sure.”

Aaron Rodgers went on to explain his own recent run-in with what he called UFOs. “The other night I was driving back home late at night. I saw some crazy s*** in the sky,” said Rodgers. “And I was like ‘oh yes!’. But it turned out to be some weird flashing lights reflecting off something. But it did freak me out a little bit. I wish I’d seen the video though because that’s awesome.”

McAfee chimed in that maybe the lights were flashing to usher the return of Aron Rodgers to his home planet.

Investigation of UFO Sightings Raises Questions And Answers

The flying orbs of light launched a widespread investigation. They didn’t appear to be searchlights, Christmas lights, or airplanes. However, renowned UFO expert Mick West did some snooping and he believes the local holiday extravaganza with six moving spotlights is to blame.

However, former FBI agent Ben Hansen seemed to dispute those claims with video footage of the light show. He said there is no way the spotlights in the holiday display would be visible up to 12 miles away. Hansen said he plans on continuing to investigate things.