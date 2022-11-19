Aaron Rodgers Gets Snippy When Asked About Green Bay’s Future

So maybe the question wasn’t as precise as it could be. But Aaron Rodgers decided to be snide in a post-game press conference following Thursday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

A reporter posed a sweeping kind of question after Green Bay fell to Tennessee, 27-17, in a home game at Lambeau Field. Where do you go from here, Aaron Rodgers?

The quarterback answered “Home.” Ok then.

Reporter: "Where do you go from here, Aaron?"



Reporter: "Where do you go from here, Aaron?"

Aaron Rodgers: "Home"

But Rodgers, who will turn 39 in two weeks, did get more philosophical. You can’t avoid the harsh results of the 2022 season. Green Bay is 4-7. The Packers had lost five in a row. They then thought they righted the ship in a victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 13. But the Packers stumbled again, Thursday night, in NFL prime time.

Dare we say it — the loyal fans at Lambeau even booed Rodgers. Green Bay faces a mighty battle to keep flickering playoff hopes alive. Next on the schedule — a road game at Philadelphia. Headed into Sunday, the Eagles are 8-1. The Packers also face Miami and Minnesota on Christmas and New Year’s Day. It’s definitely not a holiday of an ending.

“The season’s not over,” Aaron Rodgers added. “There’s still six opportunities left. We’ve got a tough game – gotta go to Philly. Hopefully we can, these few days, get a little healthier, refresh the mind, and obviously, we gotta win these next games.”

Could the Packers start winning? “Yeah, I don’t see why not,” he said.

Aaron Rodgers congratulated Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill after the Titans beat the Packers Thursday night.. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Packer fans certainly expected more from Aaron Rodgers this season. He is the two-time defending NFL MVP, albeit one without his top receiver. Green Bay traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders back in March. But the Packers can’t really run the ball — they gained only 56 on the ground against the Titans. That places more pressure on Rodgers and the receivers. The quarterback completed 24 of his 39 attempts against Tennessee for 227 yards.

For the season, Rodgers has yet to hit 300 yards passing in any game. That’s not going to work if your running game also is in a slump.

“I’ve got to throw the ball better than I did tonight,” Aaron Rodgers said in post game. “There’s not a lot of margin for error for us, and definitely not when a team is stout, but gives you some opportunities. We’ve got to hit on those plays.”

About those boos. Aaron Rodgers did hear the fans voice their displeasure.

“Interesting, that’s the best I can give you,” he said, presumably right before he left the locker room and headed home.