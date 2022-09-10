Aaron Rodgers Goes Off on California: ‘The State’s Going to Sh-t’

During a recent podcast appearance, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers ripped his home state of California. Rodgers complained about California’s Covid restrictions and vaccine policies. He also opened up about other topics, including former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

Aaron Rodgers joined comedian and political commentator Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast recently. The upcoming episode is already making headlines because of the two controversial celebrities and some of the topics they tackled. Last season, Rodgers came under fire from critics for saying he was “immunized,” but he had not received the Covid-19 vaccine. Evidently, the Super Bowl-winning QB is allergic to an ingredient used in the vaccines.

Maher brought up the topic while talking about California’s stringent rules involving all things Covid-related. Rodgers seemingly criticized his home state for not having more nuanced policies. Some policies might make sense in large cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco. But Rodgers disagrees with the policies that have impacted his small hometown of Chico. The 4-time MVP shared scathing remarks with Bill Maher and didn’t hold back when speaking about California.

“The state’s going to s**t, but I’m hanging on,” Aaron Rodgers said on the podcast about his home state. “I grew up in a small town, very little cases up in Chico, California, but all the small businesses? F***ing gone.”

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Roe vs. Wade Decision and Donald Trump

Later in Aaron Rodgers and Bill Maher’s discussion, the pair discuss further politically charged topics. The overturning of Roe vs. Wade has been a hot topic in recent months. According to Rodgers, he leans pro-life but draws a line saying that the government shouldn’t have “any control” over our bodies. And he says that especially applies to women.

“As much as I might lean pro-life, I don’t want the government to tell me I can’t smoke a cigar, I can’t have a drink of alcohol, I can’t choose my own medical decisions. And if I’m a woman, don’t f**king tell me what do,” Aaron Rodgers said to Bill Maher.

“The government should not have a decision that infringes upon my own personal freedoms,” he added.

Finally, Maher brought up the possibility of a presidential rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in 2024. The 66-year-old comedian said even though Democrats are “woke and obnoxious,” he considers Republicans “far more dangerous.” Therefore he said it would be an easy decision to vote left.

Rodgers went on to make it clear that he doesn’t consider himself a Democrat or Republican. He shared doubts that Biden can run again at his age. However, he also seemed to agree with Maher as Rodgers nodded along as he compared Trump to a sore loser in a football game.

“You take it like a man,” Maher said. “You don’t go we won that game. That’s what Donald Trump does. We won that game. You didn’t. You lost it. It happens. You lose sometimes. Be a f***ing man and just own up like every other president has ever done.”

“Everybody else who ever lost an election was just man enough to say I f***ing lost. I’ll try next time,” Maher added.

The newest episode of Club Random with Bill Maher featuring special guest Aaron Rodgers will release on Sunday, September 11.