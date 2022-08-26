Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur Pleased with Backup Quarterback Jordan Love’s Preseason Play

For whatever reason, the Green Bay Packers elected to take quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, he has sat behind Aaron Rodgers and appeared in only six games over his first two seasons.

But this offseason, head coach Matt LaFleur and the organization have seen some noticeable improvements out of Love. Despite a 17-10 loss, LaFleur was very satisfied with Love’s performance in Green Bay’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

“I thought there was a lot of good things out there,” LaFleur said, via USA Today Sports. “I always look at the numbers at the end of it and go, ‘That doesn’t make sense.’ I thought he did a lot of good things. We’ll take a look at the tape. I’m sure there’s always something you can clean up.”

Love finished the game completing 16-of-26 attempts for 148 passing yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception. In the first half, he helped lead the Packers on an 11-play, 83-yard touchdown drive. Tyler Goodson capped the drive with a 24-yard rushing score.

Third-string quarterback Danny Etling may have out-played Love on paper – completing 10-of-13 attempts for 97 yards. But Green Bay did not score any points on any of his three drives in the second half.

Aaron Rodgers Compliments Jordan Love’s Knowledge of Offense

While the starting quarterback sat out the team’s preseason games, he was still watching like a hawk. The 38-year-old quarterback joined the Packers’ broadcast during the game, and he commented on Jordan Love’s improvement.

“I think he has definitely become a master of the offense. But it’s just the little things that are really going to help him level up,” Rodgers explained. “And a lot of it is footwork and little things like arm angles on run action, his keeper fakes, his hard-action fakes, his run solutions and RPO game, helping to marry up with the running game. That’s what I like seeing.”

Even though he is 38 years old, Rodgers remains at the very top of his game. He is a four-time league MVP and is coming off back-to-back awards in 2020 and 2021. Although Love may be improving behind him on the depth chart, it is not good news if the young quarterback is playing any meaningful snaps in Green Bay this season.