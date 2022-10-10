Aaron Rodgers Not Pleased With Talk Coming Out of Packers Locker Room

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers‘ (3-2) first ever trip to London on Sunday was spoiled by the New York Giants (4-1), 27-22.

Playing as a 9-point favorite at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Green Bay allowed 17 unanswered points in the second half to squander a victory. Jaire Alexander, the Packers’ star cornerback, downplayed Green Bay’s defensive performance after the game. Alexander, however, said he would be worried if they lay an egg in Week 6 against the New York Jets (3-2).

“I ain’t worried, but if we lose next week, then I’ll be worried,” Alexander said, via ESPN. “But it’s a new situation for everybody. New circumstances, sleep patterns. It’s a whole adjustment here in London.”

That’s the kind of talk that Rodgers does not want to hear. According to the four-time NFL MVP, it wasn’t exclusive to just Alexander. He heard it from others in the locker room as well.

“Frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week,” Rodgers said. “I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we’ve got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not winning football. There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don’t like it. Ja’s my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that.”

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Will Look to Rebound vs. Jets

Next Sunday against the Jets, the Packers will likely be heavy favorites again. But that doesn’t give them a pass to overlook them. “Any given Sunday” is the mantra and the Giants just proved it to be true. As head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game, the Giants “outexecuted” the Packers in the second half.

And that is unacceptable for a team that has high aspirations this season.

“That’s what happens in this league when you don’t come ready to play,” LaFleur said. “Not that we didn’t come ready to play, but they obviously outexecuted us in the second half. Like I told our team, it’s just disappointing, but we can’t let one loss compound into another.”