Aaron Rodgers Officially Signs Massive Packers Deal: How Much He Got

Aaron Rodgers got a big-time deal from the Green Bay Packers this week. The reported deal that NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers has signed should keep the former California Golden Bear in Green Bay for the remainder of his career. Over the course of the three-year deal, Rodgers will make over $150 million. It’s a big deal for Rodgers and a big deal for the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers Stays with Green Bay Packers

Rodgers’ signing this deal means his cap hit goes from $48.2 million this season to 28.5 a big-time drop. The Packers have been busy the last few weeks. With Rodgers locked in, the team can go into 2022 expecting to once again contend for a Super Bowl. Perhaps the biggest move was placing the franchise tag on veteran wideout Davante Adams. Adams and Rodgers have had tremendous success working with one another for years now, and the Packers need him back. However, Adams reportedly will not play under the franchise tag in 2022.

The Packers also extended 2021 free-agent acquisition, Devondre Campbell. The Packers lost one of Rodgers’ favorite targets the last few years in Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the San Francisco 49ers. However, with Rodgers locked in, Green Bay fans can rest easy for now.

Jordan Love & Davante Adams Future With Packers

For Love and Adams, the situation is complicated. The team is still in a good position with Adams because of the franchise tag. It gives the Packers months to negotiate with Adams before the start of the 2022 NFL season this fall.

For Love, though, he was drafted in the first round to potentially be the long-term replacement for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Now, though, with Rodgers locked in for the next several years his future in Green Bay is in doubt.

Aaron Rodgers Speaks on Playoffs Exit

Rodgers had a rough ending to his 2021 MVP season. The Packers lost their first playoff game at home to the 49ers in a crushing fashion. In the later interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers told the host, “there were a ton of people tuning in rooting against us for one reason and one reason only, it’s because of my vaccination status and them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on and enjoy and revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven’t had success in the playoffs.”

It was a tough time for Aaron Rodgers and he opened up about it. He added, “I don’t want to be a politicized person.” Rodgers concluded, “I don’t want my views bolstering the anti-vaxxers and triggering the vaxxed people. I want to be somebody who has an opinion, who shares it, who does research, but who is also open to hearing both sides.”

For now, though, Green Bay fans can celebrate because Aaron Rodgers remains a Green Bay Packer.