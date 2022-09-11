Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes Have a Whole New Series of State Farm Commercials for 2022 NFL Season

The 2022 NFL season is upon us, and with it, we have new State Farm commercials from Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. The ads are for the insurance company’s personal price plan. Check out the Mahomes commercial below.

In Patrick Mahomes’ commercial, he tells Jake from State Farm that he’s a “big bath bomb guy.” Jake assures him that he doesn’t need to get that personal to get the personal price plan.

Check out Aaron Rodgers new State Farm commercial below.

In Aaron Rodgers’ ad, he admits that he “hates practicing,” so he “hired a body double to do it for him.” It also ends with Jake telling the quarterback that he doesn’t have to get that personal to get the personal price plan.

Aaron Rodgers Returns to Green Bay

The two quarterback have done numerous commercials for the insurance giant. Rumors swirled throughout the off-season that Aaron Rodgers would retire or demand a trade. But he finally confirmed his return on March 8. The 38-year-old California native has been under center for the Green Bay Packers since Brett Favre left the team. He won a Super Bowl and was named Super Bowl MVP in his career. Aaron Rodgers won the league MVP four times and he’s been to ten Pro Bowls. He’s thrown for more than 55,000 yards in his NFL career.

Aaron Rodgers became the face of State Farm in 2011. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes joined him for the run of ads in 2019. Mahomes is entering his fifth season in the league, and he’s already on track to be the kind of superstar that Aaron Rodgers has cemented himself as. Mahomes already won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP. He was the league MVP in 2018, and he is a four time Pro Bowler.

The 2022 NFL Season Gets Underway

The Kansas City Chiefs open their NFL season on Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are on the road at Minnesota. The two teams met in the preseason, but they will not see each other again in the regular season. That preseason contest, in which the two quarterbacks saw little if any action, went to the Chiefs 17-10.

There were numerous tributes paid to different types of people and events during the NFL’s opening weekend. There was a moment of silence held to honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. On Sunday in Houston, the Texans invited the Uvalde High School football team to be part of their game. The move was made to honor the 19 students and two teachers that were shot at Robb Elementary School earlier this year. At the time, the Texans donated $400,000 to the school. And to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11, fans at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford joined to sing the National Anthem.