Aaron Rodgers Reveals How His Legendary Nic Cage ‘Con Air’ Look Came to Be

Right now, Aaron Rodgers has been the talk of the NFL for all the wrong reasons. The Green Bay Packers sit 3-5 on the season and the four-time league MVP has struggled through the first eight games. So allow us to travel back to a simpler time, won’t you?

Before the season started, when Packers fans were full of Super Bowl hopes and dreams, Rodgers made headlines for another reason. On the opening day of training camp, the veteran quarterback showed up as a look-alike for Nicolas Cage’s character in the movie, Con-Air.

Rodgers nailed the wardrobe, garnering plenty of attention as summer workouts got underway. But what gave Green Bay’s leader the idea?

“I had the idea when somebody said to me—as a compliment, actually—that I looked like Nic Cage with my hair,” Rodgers told GQ in an interview. “I said, ‘Okay, I need to do something with this. Maybe it’s a Halloween costume.’ And then it all kind of came together the night before training camp opened.

“The interest in [my] training camp [fits] has become a big thing now. I wore these ridiculous glasses and an Office shirt last year, and I thought I needed to up my game a little bit [this year].”

Rodgers had no trouble upping his game this year. And it makes us wonder, what kind of get-up will he break out to start training camp in 2023?

We can’t wait to see.

Aaron Rodgers’ Strange Love for Nic Cage

Shortly after Aaron Rodgers dressed up like Nicolas Cage to open up the Packers’ training camp, the quarterback “busted” out an interesting locker room item. It was, in fact, a bust.

A bust of Nic Cage, that is. Rodgers showed it off to reporters. Smiling from ear-to-ear Rodgers appeared pretty excited to show off the image of the famous actor.

Aaron Rodgers really keeps a bust of Nicolas Cage in his locker



📹: @mattschneidman pic.twitter.com/q5uYgE5Li8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 16, 2022

In the interview with GQ, Rodgers also revealed that he’s also a big fan of Keanu Reeves. Could we see the quarterback find an outfit from The Matrix next season? Will he break out a bust of Reeves?

With Rodgers, you never truly know what to expect next.