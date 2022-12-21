Aaron Rodgers Rips ‘Complete Horses–t’ Report About Weird Hand Signals

Not one to hold back on speaking his mind, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers calls out a report about his supposed “weird hand signals.”

During his latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers called out The Athletic’s report that claimed he used hand signals from years ago that young receivers need to on the fly because they’re not taught the signals specifically.

The report notably used former Packers Equanimeous St. Brown, Amari Rodgers, and Kylin Hill as examples. All three players admitted that they felt uneasy around Rodgers. They also had difficulty learning the signals. Jordan Love, Rodger’s backup previously said that the signal meetings are uneasy as well.

“It is by far the dumbest nothingburger article that I have read in the entire season,” Aaron Rodgers declared about the report. “I won’t say in my career, ’cause last year there was some of the dumbest articles you could possibly imagine. I don’t think you could ever top the COVID toe Wall Street Journal. But this was the dumbest article by far.”

Aaron Rodgers further pointed out that there wasn’t much truth to The Athletic’s story. “Ninety-five percent of that article is absolutely complete horses—,” he declared. “The other five percent is exaggerated nothingness that, I don’t know. Having guys go through the signals each week and understand what the possible signals could be.”

Aaron Rodgers Says Signals May Be ‘Nerve Wrecking’ the First Time Someone Sees Them

Aaron Rodgers pointed out that he understands that it might be “nerve wrecking” the first time someone sees the signals. However, he points out that the signals are used before games.

“But listen, every signal that’s used in a game improbably used in practice that week,” he further explained. “It’s not like there’s that many signals. There’s some signals in the two-minute [drill]. I think we maybe missed one or two for the entire season. It’s not hard at all.”

Aaron Rodgers went on to add that the whole thing is “the most ridiculous” story he’s read the entire. “And that’s saying a lot.”

Prior to his most recent chat with Pat McAfee, Aaron Rodgers spoke about the Packers’ lackluster 2022 season. The team has a current 6-8 record, but is still looking to get a playoff spot. “We’ve just been practicing a little bit better,” he explained after the Los Angeles Rams game. “The energy’s been a little bit better. It’s hard to put your finger on it. We’ve played a couple of teams we should have beat, so that being said, it’s still tough to win in the league.”

Aaron Rodgers further kept an upbeat attitude about the season by saying, “And I’ve said it earlier, It think we can beat anybody. We can also lose to anybody. But when you win a couple in a row, it starts to give you some confidence.”