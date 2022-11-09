Aaron Rodgers Says He Doesn’t ‘Give a S—‘ About Criticism of His Play

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has endured an uncharacteristic start to the 2022 season as the team sits 3-6, having dropped five games in a row. The five-game losing streak is the Packers’ longest since 2005, Rodgers’ rookie season when Brett Favre was the starter. Working with a depleted cast in the 15-9 Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions (2-6) Sunday, Rodgers had statistically one of the worst performances of his career.

Rodgers completed 23-of-43 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the red zone. He has thrown seven interceptions this season, his most since 2016. The Packers sit 27th in the NFL in points per game (17.1). The two-time reigning MVP’s play has been met with criticism in recent weeks, both by TV analysts and former players.

Rodgers insists he doesn’t “give a s—” what any of them have to say about his play.

“Two of the interceptions weren’t great throws… There’s a lot that goes into each play that could either avoid some of that thing or sometimes guys can screw parts of the play up and you can make a great throw, make up for all of it,” Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “… I’ve thrown touchdown passes many times and I don’t give a s— what any of these experts on TV have to say.”

Packers Legend Leroy Butler Makes Case for Aaron Rodgers to Be Benched

With a 5% chance at making the playoffs and a daunting schedule ahead, all options could be on the table for Green Bay. That includes a quarterback change, with third-year backup Jordan Love waiting in the wings for an opportunity. The schedule ahead is as follows:

Week 10: @ home vs. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

Week 11: @ home vs. Tennessee Titans (5-3)

Week 12: on road @ Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

Speaking on CBS Sports‘ “Maggie & Perloff” Monday, Packers legend Leroy Butler said that Love deserves a chance to play if the Green Bay drops its next three games. The Packers would then be 3-9, turning its attention to a prime position in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“If you’ve lost those games, you got to get Jordan Love in there at some point because there’s no playoffs,” Butler said. “… So now you got to figure out, because you have to find out at some point, can Jordan Love play? Because you can’t get rid of Aaron Rodgers because of his contract. But you can find a way to get Jordan Love some work.”