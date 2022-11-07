aaron-rodgers-says-he-has-no-retirement-regrets-as-packers-lose-5th-straight

Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions Sunday and the Green Bay Packers lost their fifth game in a row. So surely, the soon-to-be 39-year-old quarterback knew the question was coming.

A reporter, noting that Rodgers looked miserable in Sunday’s 15-9 loss to the Lions, asked him if he regretted not retiring.

“Frustration and (misery) are two different emotions,” Aaron Rodgers told reporters in post game. “So, when I decided to come back, it was all-in. And I don’t make decisions and then hindsight, 20/20, have regrets about big decisions like that.

“So I was all-in, and this is a lot of life lessons for sure this year, but luckily it’s not over. There’s still a lot of games left. We’ll be counted out, probably, by many, and we’ll see how we respond.”

The last time the Packers suffered through five losses was back in 2005. That’s when Aaron Rodgers was a first-round rookie, paying his dues and backing up Brett Favre. Green Bay finished with a 4-12 record. Now, flash forward 17 years. Rodgers certainly isn’t playing like a rookie. He’s playing with a depleted offensive cast.

Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions against the Detroit Lions. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Against the Lions, Rodgers completed 23 of his 43 attempts for 291 yards. He threw one touchdown pass. But the Detroit secondary picked three other passes, all thrown in the red zone. Now consider that the Lions were the worst in the NFL in scoring defense. Every team Detroit has played this season has scored at least 24 points. Let’s throw some more dirt on those stats. The Lions had intercepted only two passes until Sunday. Now they have five after Aaron Rodgers suffered through a woeful day throwing the ball.

How bad was it? He threw interceptions on his team’s first two drives. One came from the Lions 5, the other from the 1. Throughout the game, sideline cameras captured an obviously distressed Rodgers using some colorful language. At one point, he talked with the offensive coordinator via a sideline phone. He couldn’t even properly hang up the phone. Talk about a frustrating afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been the only aging NFL quarterback to suffer bad times this fall. Tom Brady can empathize with Rodgers, to some extent. Brady and the Bucs won, Sunday, with the Tampa quarterback throwing a touchdown strike with nine seconds to go.

“I’ve been counted out many times in my life as have many of my teammates,” Rodgers told reporters. “And I hope we just dig deep. We will truly be underdogs in many games moving forward. Hopefully we can embrace that. We have two games at home, gotta go win those two games in a week, and then this thing looks a little different.”

Next up — a game against the Dallas Cowboys at friendly Lambeau Field. Maybe the outcome will be different.