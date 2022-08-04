Aaron Rodgers Says He’s Open to Idea of Reconciliation with Family

It’s become pretty well known that Aaron Rodgers and his family aren’t on the best of terms. But the Green Bay Packers quarterback doesn’t subscribe to the belief that it has to be that way forever.

Rodgers’ falling out with his family became very public when his brother, Jordan, appeared on The Bachelorette in 2016. The reason behind the tension remains unknown.

Regardless, Rodgers doesn’t want to slam the door on reconciliation. He believes that, somewhere down the road, there can be some sort of understanding.

“I do believe in healing and I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point,” Rodgers said on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. “But, it’s a different journey for all of us, and to judge on the outside about what should be or what it should look like, or who’s wrong or who’s right is just a game I’ve never wanted to play and still don’t want to play.

“But, I have no bitterness in my heart. I have no resentment,” Rodgers continued. “I just have deep love and appreciation for the lessons that I learned, and the fact that if I hadn’t been raised that way — all the good and all the frustrating — there’s no way I’d be sitting here today.”

Rodgers didn’t put a timetable on anything, saying he doesn’t know what the future looks like.

An Eventful Offseason for Aaron Rodgers

The season hasn’t started yet but that hasn’t stopped Aaron Rodgers from enjoying an eventful offseason.

Rodgers got inked up over the summer, showing off his first-ever tattoo. The fresh new look got people talking, too, as the Packers leader now owns one of the most complex tattoos you’ll ever see.

While making a quick trip to the grocery store, Rodgers stopped to talk with a young fan. The mother of the girl even captured a few photos of the NFL star interacting with her daughter.

Debated whether or not to post these but I just can’t get over the joy this brought to my daughter. Thank you Aaron Rodgers she will never forget this! @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/1QqIdQsbpv — Alyssa Proffitt (@alyssamacktruck) June 7, 2022

Finally, as Rodgers reported to training camp, he showed up in an interesting get-up. He looked exactly like Nicholas Cage’s character from the movie Con Air.

So, yeah, a lot has happened for Rodgers over the past few months. He’ll probably be happy now that football is his primary focus again.