aaron-rodgers-says-packers-got-winning-tip-from-buccaneers-jumbotron

Those massive NFL stadium video boards do come in handy. Just ask Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said the Jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium gave away Tampa Bay’s two-point play.

Rodgers and his Packers beat the Bucs 14-12 Sunday at Tampa’s home field. It all came down to the game’s final 14 seconds, right after Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to Russell Gage. The Bucs needed a successful two-point conversion attempt to send the game into overtime.

That’s when Aaron Rodgers, who was watching from the Green Bay sideline, said he picked up some intel. He passed along the key detail to Packers coach Matt LaFleur. Reporters saw the two have the exchange before the play, then asked Rodgers about it in post-game.

“They showed it on the previous play, too,” Aaron Rodgers said. “It was a delay on both plays. But sometimes you see things in the game. Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn’t show, even at home. I saw something and just passed on the information.”

Aaron Rodgers just got the Bucs Jumbotron guy fired pic.twitter.com/We6DxucElQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2022

Aaron Rodgers Probably Recognized Tampa’s Play When OC Called It

As you probably noted from the clip, Aaron Rodgers didn’t reveal what he saw on the Jumbotron. Maybe he recognized a detail in Tampa’s formation that revealed the play. Several fans say that the video board operator showed Tampa offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich call the play. Perhaps Rodgers could read Leftwich’s lips. No team has the same signals, but a salty quarterback like Rodgers can figure out a call.

Here’s what happened on the two-point attempt. Brady had three receivers stacked to his left. Leonard Fournette was the lone back. And tight end Cameron Brate was to the right of the quarterback. As the clock ticked down, Brady motioned for Cole Beasley, the newly signed wideout, to shift closer to the line. It took too long for Brady to call the game, so officials tagged Tampa with a delay and moved the ball back five yards.

Then from the 7, Brady threw incomplete for Gage.

Did Aaron Rodgers help break up the two-point play to Russell Gage? Rodgers said he picked up a tip from the Jumbotron. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Rodgers Told Brady to “Keep In Touch”

It possibly was the final time Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off against each other, barring a playoff pairing. The two met at midfield and shook hands. Rodgers told Brady to “keep in touch.”

But given what Rodgers said in the post-game, somebody probably called the Jumbotron crew to talk about what should go on the video board. And then, what not to show.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady shook hands after the game. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

There is an ongoing but unofficial video board competition within the NFL to see which stadium boasts the biggest version of a Jumbotron. The boards at Raymond James Stadium supposedly are third largest in the league. Each end zone inside the stadium features a board of nearly 10,000 square feet. Overall, the stadium video boards total 28,000 square feet.

For context, the massive video board that hangs over the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx, is 11,520 square feet. And SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles features a screen of 70,000 square feet. Imagine what Aaron Rodgers could pick up next time he plays there.