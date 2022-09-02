Aaron Rodgers Shares Solution of How to Change America for the Better

Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers wants to see change in the U.S. — and he has a solution, as he shared on Friday.

Making an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said it is quite simple: listen more and talk less. The two-time reigning NFL MVP referenced his recent conversation with Joe Rogan on “The Joe Rogan Experience” and said it’s important to have conversations with people whose opinion you don’t agree with.

"In order to come together as people you have to listen to other people's opinions & a lot of the time you don't agree with those opinions" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lukBx9s1MC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 2, 2022

“In order to come together as a country and come together as people and connect, you have to listen to other people’s opinions,” Rodgers said, via OutKick.com. “and a lot of times, opinions that you don’t agree with. “In order to test your own belief system and to have it engrained at a deeper salient level is to have it challenged. Not to live in an echo chamber where you’re repeating the same things. Hearing the same things and locking in the same algorithms that give you the same opinion and belief over and over again. That’s how division happens. Because there’s zero room for people to connect and at least just listen to what you have to say. At the end of the conversation, it could be, ‘I respectfully disagree with that.’

“Awesome, but at least you listened to it.”

Aaron Rodgers Goes Against the Grain

Rodgers, 38, notably spoke about this subject last season at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rodgers was asked by a reporter if he was vaccinated and said he was “immunized.” Most assumed that meant he was vaccinated. That was not the case, however.

He responded to criticism he received during an appearance on McAfee’s show.

"I realize that I've been divisive this season by my vaccination status & my willingness to talk about it.. I take accountability for that & I never wanted to be a divisive polarizing figure on this" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/DToLmhetI2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 25, 2022

“I realize that I’ve been divisive this season by my vaccination status and my willingness to talk about it and to talk about the research that I’ve done and my own opinions and it’s part of it,” Rodgers said. “[I] take accountability for that and I never wanted to be a divisive, polarizing figure on this. I wanted to encourage people and inspire people to think for themselves.

“To take their health into their own hands. To realize this is a pandemic of health, not the unvaccinated. A pandemic of health.”