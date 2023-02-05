Aaron Rodgers Shares the Team Fanbase He’s Hearing From the Most

Aaron Rodgers isn’t doing much to tamp down on trade speculation. He’s welcoming it, even betting on which team has more fans cheering for him as he’s hanging out at Pebble Beach.

It’s unclear whether Rodgers will retire, stick with Green Bay or take his skills elsewhere. He’s indicated he’ll know after the Super Bowl. He’s already spent a ton of time pondering where he’ll play. That’s because the Packers didn’t make the playoffs. So Aaron Rodgers can concentrate on pressing issues, like winning the Pro Am at gorgeous Pebble Beach on the northern California coast.

A CBS golf reporter had the chance to ask Aaron Rodgers if he’s hearing from any of the fans on the course who want him to play for their favorite team. It probably has to do a lot with geography (and need). But the Raiders fans are screaming the loudest.

“A lot of people yelling different teams they want me to come to next year,” Rodgers said. It’s “been fun because we have a little inside bet going about which team is going to have the most fans. It’s been fun.

“Just going to say that the predominant team that we hear as we’re walking is Raiders,” he said. “A lot of Raiders fans are encouraging me. A lot of ‘Davante (Adams) is missing you’ comments. So we’re having some fun with it. Great event for the fans to come out here and get back out on the course.”

The Las Vegas Raiders, which used to be located in Oakland, have a need at quarterback. Josh McDaniel benched Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. The Raiders likely will trade him by the time Valentine’s Day flips on the calendar. Otherwise, the team will owe Carr $40 million.

So Aaron Rodgers, pick up the call if it’s a Las Vegas area code.

"The predominant team that we hear as we're walking is Raiders."@AaronRodgers12 spoke with @Amanda_Balionis about input from fans this week on which team he should join next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/stTwBgj2Vt — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and pro partner Ben Silverman won the Pebble Beach Pro Am. So it’s been a good weekend for the Packer quarterback as he wins a trophy as well as adulation from those wearing black and silver.

Team champs 🏆



Aaron Rodgers and Ben Silverman have won the pro-am title. pic.twitter.com/2STaoyAnCn — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 5, 2023

But Rodgers’ constant flirtation in regards to retiring or changing teams may be scaring away some NFL suitors. That’s according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. He said teams may make potential draft picks contingent on how long Rodgers continues to play.

ESPN, quoting unnamed sources, said it’s difficult to trade coveted draft picks if Rodgers only wants to play one season. Teams want at least two seasons. Plus, Rodgers’ contract calls for him to make $60 million this season. In other words, he’s expensive and playing hard to get.