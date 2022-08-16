Aaron Rodgers Shows Off Nicolas Cage Bust He Keeps in His Locker

The Dos Equis man is no longer “the most interesting man in the world.” That honor now belongs to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, you could substitute the word “interesting” for “oddest” based on what we continue to learn about Rodgers. Speaking with reporters Tuesday, the 38-year-old revealed the bust that he keeps in his locker. The bust is of none other than actor Nicolas Cage, star of “Ghost Rider” and “National Treasure” among other films.

Aaron Rodgers really keeps a bust of Nicolas Cage in his locker



The two-time reigning NFL MVP has recently drawn comparisons to Cage since he’s grown out his hair. Rodgers even showed up to the beginning of training camp on July 26 dressed as Cage from the 1997 film, “Con Air.” It’s an uncanny resemblance, made possible by the scruffy beard and white wife beater.

“About two months ago, someone said ‘man you really look like Nic Cage,'” Rodgers said, per NFL.com. “Before I could get offended, they were like ‘no no no it’s a huge compliment. I find him very attractive’ … So I thought about doing it but the night before I didn’t have my beater — my top.”

From Psychedelic Drug Use to a Nicolas Cage Bust, It’s Been Quite the Offseason for Aaron Rodgers

It has been an offseason for Aaron Rodgers. Will he retire or will he return? Will Green Bay trade him? Who will be his go-to target with Davante Adams traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Those are just the on-the-field highlights, while off-the-field, Rodgers has kept the talk going.

Rodgers recently contributed his playing excellence well into his thirties to his use of Ayahuasca. It’s a psychedelic drug that creates an altered state of consciousness. Rodgers said it taught him how to unconditionally love himself and others, as well as helping him on the gridiron.

“I laid there afterward on my mat and then opened my eyes and it felt like I was opening my eyes for the first time,” Rodgers said. “I really feel like that experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career.”