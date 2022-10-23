Aaron Rodgers Slammed for ‘Attitude’ After Packers Suffer Loss to Commanders

So much for Green Bay being a favorite to win the NFC this year, huh? The Packers lost a third-straight game on Sunday, falling 23-21 to the Washington Commanders to fall to 3-4 on the year. Fans aren’t holding back on their criticism of Aaron Rodgers.

The biggest issue NFL fans seem to have with the four-time league MVP? His attitude. Rodgers has been particularly edgy when talking about teammates, style of play and a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. Some people are tired of hearing about it.

Really sick of Aaron Rodgers attitude. You're not playing well either bro stop yelling at your teammates — Perri Goldstein (@perri_goldstein) October 23, 2022

Rodgers finished Sunday’s game completing 23-of-35 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns. He had no picks and wasn’t sacked at all during the game. The Packers had virtually no rushing attack, getting just 38 yards on 12 carries.

I don't want to hear from Aaron Rodgers about the play of anyone but him. I don't want to hear about the playcalling. I don't want to hear about the drops (they're bad! They know that!).



He's the leader. He's the four-time MVP. He's the $50 million man. Say it starts with me. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 23, 2022

Part of Green Bay’s problems stem from the young and inexperienced wide receiver corps. In the offseason, the Packers traded away start receiver Davante Adams and nobody has truly filled that void.

Aaron Rodgers trying to run the Packers offense this year. pic.twitter.com/Pavoz9dImx — Ghostball (@GhostballNFT) October 17, 2022

The Packers have lost consecutive games to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders. Their last win came on Oct. 2 against the New England Patriots.

NFL Exec Critical of Aaron Rodgers

Fans aren’t the only ones critical of Aaron Rodgers right now. In an interview with The Washington Post, one anonymous NFL executive said Gree Bay “created a monster,” by giving the quarterback a say in personnel decisions.

The general manager said that the Packers would’ve been better off trading Rodgers when they had the chance. After a 3-4 start to the season, some fans are probably starting to believe it.

“They should have traded him when they had the chance, and they’re stuck with him now, whether he really wants to be there or not,” the executive said. “[And this is] after everything they’ve gone through since they took Jordan Love, and that was when they were winning 13 games a year and he was playing like an MVP. They are in serious s— now.”

There’s still plenty of time for Rodgers and the Packers to turn things around. Right now, though, it doesn’t look pretty.