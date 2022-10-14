aaron-rodgers-speaks-out-about-former-teammate-davante-adams-shoving-camera-guy

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has chimed in on the charges surrounding Davante Adams after shoving a photographer. After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on NFL Monday Night Football last week, Adams let loose on a photographer. The man was walking through the tunnel entrance when the star receiver came through and pushed him down.

Since the incident, the photographer has filed a police report and is pressing charges. Adams issued an apology the day after saying he “felt horrible immediately” but the photographer says he was injured. He is alleging to have suffered whiplash, a headache, and a possible concussion.

Aaron Rodgers and Adams played together in Green Bay, and the quarterback says that he’s surprised by the charges.

“I was definitely surprised. I love Davante, I reached out to him after the game,” Rodgers said. The NYPost reported on his comments. “I haven’t seen the clip yet. But, yeah, I was surprised.” The QB then clarified and said he was more surprised about the charge than the actual shove.

The Raiders have had a tough go at things this season. After their loss on Monday, they fell to 1-4, and clearly, Adams was frustrated. It doesn’t help that each of their losses has been by 6 points or less. The Chiefs won 30-29 over the Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers Not Happy With Packers Drama

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers has his own issues in Green Bay. The team took a hard loss to the New York Giants in London this past week. Then, there were reports coming out of the Packers’ locker room that definitely didn’t sit well with the franchise quarterback.

“Frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week,” Rodgers explained. “I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we’ve got to check ourselves on that because talking about that is not winning football. There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don’t like it.”

So, let’s see if Aaron Rodgers can manifest a win against the New York Jets this Sunday. They are playing at home and should have a lively crowd behind them.