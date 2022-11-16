Aaron Rodgers’ Speaks Out About Viral Late Game Blow-up During Cowboys Game

The Green Bay Packers narrowly defeated the Dallas Cowboys in overtime at Lambeau Field on Sunday. However, many were concerned with the sideline confrontation that cameras caught between Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur.

During the postgame presser, Rodgers admitted he became frustrated with the play calling near the end of the game. Rodgers, the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP, assured the media he was happy with the victory. However, he stated that he thought the game could’ve been won in regulation.

LaFleur chose a running play on first and second down despite having less than two minutes left in the game.

Green Bay then punted after an incomplete third down pass. The offensive series didn’t sit well with Rodgers, who berated his coach on the sideline. A clip of this verbal spat can be seen below.

After the game, when asked by reporters, Rodgers clarified the reason for the earful he gave LaFleur. He said his outburst came from frustrations with LaFleur’s play calling.

“Just every single play call, probably,” Rodgers said according to a postgame transcript from the team. “I felt like we were like 30 yards from ending the game in regulation and also felt like it was two minutes, so I was going to be calling those, and I was in a pretty good rhythm.”

Aaron Rodgers Speaks About Frustrations Near the End of Regulation

Rodgers continued: “Obviously, I didn’t have a ton of attempts but felt like I was in a pretty good rhythm. I felt like I threw the ball just about exactly where I wanted to, so I wanted a chance to go win the game.”

The Packers lost the overtime coin toss, but the defense came up huge for the Packers. They prevented the Cowboys from converting a crucial fourth down.

Rodgers and the Packers offense got the ball and easily worked into field goal range. Mason Crosby clinched the victory with a 28-yard field goal.

For his part, LaFleur pointed the blame at himself. However, he said they were happy to end the game with a victory despite the frustrations.

“It didn’t work out, at least in that moment, but it did work out obviously for us to be able to come out on top,” LaFleur said. “A lot of times when we get in those situations, we give Aaron a ton of freedom to kind of run the show. I’d say, typically, he does such a great job with it. So, hindsight is 20/20, but that was on me, totally.”

The loss ended a two-game win streak for the Dallas Cowboys. The Packers ended their 5-game losing skid with the overtime win.

Entering the game, the Cowboys were 195-0 when leading by 14 points after three quarters. Dallas was up 28-14 in the game’s final quarter on Sunday before Rodgers and the Packers came roaring back.