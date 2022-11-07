Aaron Rodgers Takes Hilarious Shot at Detroit Lions, Even After Loss: WATCH

Even after a loss, Aaron Rodgers has jokes. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time NFL MVP just doesn’t find them quite as funny when his team is on the losing side of the scoreboard.

Green Bay dropped its fifth-straight game on Sunday, this time falling 15-9 to the Detroit Lions. It was as ugly of a performance as any we’ve seen out of the Packers in 2022. Rodgers struggled quite a bit, too, completing 23-of-43 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

After the game, Rodgers took a shot at the Lions — and his team’s pitiful performance on Sunday.

“Can’t lose a game like that against that team,” Rodgers said after the game. “So, that’s gonna hurt for a while.”

Detroit entered Sunday’s game with just one win on the record, a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 2. The fact that it’s a division rival for Green Bay makes it even worse.

Rodgers wasn’t necessarily trying to be funny in that moment, but he knows it’s a game the Packers never should’ve lost. Now, the team’s postseason chances are looking pretty bleak.

Social Media Blasts Aaron Rodgers After Latest Loss

NFL fans lit up social media following Green Bay’s disappointing loss to Detroit over the weekend. A lot of blame was placed on the shoulders of Aaron Rodgers, who has struggled to get the offense going this year.

Rap star and known Packers fan Lil Wayne took shots on Sunday after the game.

“RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season,” he tweeted.

Another fan suggested that it might be time for Rodgers to retire.

“Aaron Rodgers once again had a chance to win the game at the end and he didn’t come through. Top 5 QB of all-time. Just hasn’t come through enough late in close games to be the GOAT. The Packers season is now over in early November. Pathetic. Rodgers needs to retire.”

Coming into the season, many thought the Packers would challenge for a Super Bowl bid. After a 3-6 start, just finishing the year above .500 might be an accomplishment.