Aaron Rodgers’ Wild Haircut Draws Hilarious Comparisons: PHOTO

Aaron Rodgers was the talk of Week 4 in the NFL. Very little of the conversation related to his play on the field or the fact that he led the Green Bay Packers to a 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots.

Fans appeared pretty infatuated with Rodgers’ haircut on Sunday evening. With one of the wildest looks in the sport, some compared the quarterback’s new “do” to a Rockhopper penguin:

Saw someone say Aaron Rodgers' hair looks like a Rockhopper penguin and I cannot unsee pic.twitter.com/Lu5MidXBY6 — Callie Counsellor (@CCounsellor) October 2, 2022

Another NFL fan had a slightly different comparison for Rodgers’ hair. This individual kept it in the animal kingdom, but used the image of a Chinese Crested dog:

Some didn’t have a comparison but still had questions for the four-time league MVP:

What the HELL is going on with Aaron Rodgers hair? pic.twitter.com/BlvhhQXBh3 — Papist Blue Ribbon (@tate_theory) October 2, 2022

Rodgers tends to ignore what people say about him, so this probably won’t be much different. Still, it’s an … interesting look and one that kept NFL fans occupied and mystified throughout the Green Bay-New England game on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers Curses Out His Center

Aaron Rodgers threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns while leading Green Bay to a 27-24 victory. But, again, that wasn’t the story from Sunday. If fans weren’t talking about his hair, it was his language choice that a hot mic captured during the game.

In the fourth quarter against the Patriots, Rodgers wanted to catch the defense off guard with a quick snap. Despite his efforts, his center didn’t snap the ball, prompting an epic response from the quarterback.

“Snap the f—— ball!” Rodgers yelled. And yes, the hot mic picked it up.

Rodgers’ tirade caught the attention of NFL fans, for sure. What was also funny about the hot mic incident was Tony Romo’s response in the broadcast booth.

Aaron Rodgers curses out Packers center for not snapping the ball, Tony Romo’s reaction 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SaGQCzU4Sg — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 2, 2022

Great translation, Tony!

Needless to say, Rodgers’ name was trending on social media platforms for most of the day Sunday. Usually, it’s because of his play. This time, though, his touchdown passes had nothing to do with the attention.