Adam Schefter Pulls Back Curtain On Jim Harbaugh, Denver Broncos Discussions

The Denver Broncos head coach search still continues following the in-season firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Despite multiple signs of staying in Ann Arbor, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh remains linked to the head coaching job. NFL insider Adam Schefter made a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and revealed the most recent update on Harbaugh’s discussions with Denver.

“They met with him again last week, again in Ann Arbor, on Monday. The facts are the facts: they met again and I think — no deal materialized and both sides went their own way,” Schefter said.

This is not the first time Harbaugh’s met with the Broncos, but the first time he’s done so in person. Harbaugh’s spent the last eight seasons coaching for Michigan, which came fresh off a four-year stint as the head coach of the San Fransisco 49ers. Rumors regarding Harbaugh’s return to the NFL have surfaced on various occasions during his Michigan tenure, but is clearly more than just rumors at this point.

“Okay, but they hadn’t met in person. They just did a virtual call the first time,” Schefter explained. “And so they wanted to meet in person, see what it was about and for whatever reason, they decided not to get it done.”

Michigan president Santa Ono even recently publicized that he and Harbaugh had a discussion about him remaining as Michigan’s head coach. But Denver’s new ownership group seems to still be aggressive and adamant on making a slam dunk coaching hiring heading into next season.

“And so, I think Denver’s shown that it’s willing to swing big. I think it will continue to try to swing big. Whoever that is, we’ll see what they’re gonna do, Pat,” Schefter said.

The Broncos informed candidates Raheem Morris, David Shaw, Jim Caldwell, and Ejiro Evero that they will head in another direction. This leads to slim pickings based on their initial candidates, leaving names like Harbaugh, Sean Peyton, and DeMeco Ryans as the remaining potential options despite multiple rumors linking them to other jobs (Harbaugh’s being the one he already has).

Only time will tell who will be the Broncos’ next head coach. But it will be interesting to see if they continue to push for Harbaugh or move in another direction going forward in their search.