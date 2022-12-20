Adam Schefter Roasted for ‘Worst’ Lambeau Leap Ever During Packers-Rams Pregame

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is known for being one of the most reliable information-getters when it comes to the NFL.

He is not known for his athletic prowess — despite recording a 5.02 on a 40-yard dash attempt in 2018. With the “Monday Night Football” crew at Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers-Los Angeles Rams game, Schefter took it upon himself to participate in Green Bay’s greatest ritual: the Lambeau Leap.

It went just about as you would expect.

Schefter hardly made it up the wall and had to be pulled up by multiple Packers fans. Robert Griffin III, however, made the leap look routine.

Schefter’s Lambeau Leap aired live on ESPN, meaning millions experienced his difficulty getting up the wall. And as such with Twitter still in business (for now), fans were quick to let him know about it.

“Watching @RGIII do the Lambeau leap before @AdamSchefter is a good reminder that pro athletes are built different than the rest of us,” one Twitter user wrote.

Yes, yes indeed, though there is an age gap between Schefter, 55, and Griffin III, 32.

“BREAKING: Star ESPN analyst @AdamSchefter suffered old age while attempting the Lambeau Leap, according to a league source,” another fan wrote.

Adam Schefter Gets Twitter Talking With Lambeau Leap

Schefter might’ve only gotten five inches off the ground, but his Lambeau Leap just might be the one in which others are judged by.

“Schefter’s vert is the gold standard by which all future Lambeau Leaps shall be judged,” one fan tweeted.

Some, meanwhile, feel Schefter’s jump isn’t worthy of being labeled a true Lambeau Leap. Rather a “bunny hop,” something Schefter will likely never live down.

“Time for @AdamSchefter to work on his vertical,” another fan wrote. “That Lambeau Leap was more like a bunny hop. Still epic tho :).”