WATCH: Adrian Peterson Delivers Vicious Knockout Punch to Opponent During Training Session

Adrian Peterson used to pack quite a punch out of the backfield when he was a running back in the NFL. Now, he’s quite literally packing a punch when stepping inside the boxing ring.

Peterson’s boxing training appears to be going quite well. Recently, a video of the former football star went viral after he knocked out his opponent during a training session. He might be an amateur boxer, but he can throw a pretty mean right hand.

It didn’t take him long to perfect that craft, did it?

Peterson is training for a fight with fellow former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The two are set for a fight on Sept. 10 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The two ex-NFL running backs are fighting in an exhibition match, meaning it won’t count towards an official record. But don’t be fooled, it’ll certainly mean something to both Peterson and Bell.

As the stage gets closer, we’re getting more excited to see this fight.

Looking Back on the NFL Careers of Peterson, Bell

For a majority of his career, Adrian Peterson proved to be one of the top running backs in the NFL. He recorded eight seasons of 1,000 yards and hit a career-best 2,097 in 2012 with the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson earned NFL MVP honors in 2012 and was a seven-time NFL Pro Bowl selection. He led the league in rushing yards three times. Peterson ended his career with 14,918 rushing yards and 120 touchdowns.

Le’Veon Bell spent a majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before playing for multiple teams late. A three-time Pro Bowler, Bell ended his career with 6,554 yards and 42 touchdowns.

Both were stars on the field during their football careers. We’ll see who emerges from the ring as the champion in just a few weeks.