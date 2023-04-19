Adrian Peterson grew up in Palestine, Texas, roughly three hours northeast of the University of Texas.

After rushing for 2,960 yards during his senior season in high school in 2003, Peterson had his pick from just about every school across the country. But the favorite, you would think, would’ve been the Longhorns — at the peak of their powers under head coach Mack Brown. But as Peterson explained during his induction speech at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Sunday, it was Brown who led the talented running back across the Red River and into Norman as an Oklahoma Sooner.

#Sooners legend Adrian Peterson was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. During his speech, he had a funny story about how he ended up at OU instead of Texas.



"If you're gonna be mad at anybody, be mad at Coach Mack Brown." pic.twitter.com/I0Dnl02CMD — Holden Krusemark (@HoldenKrusemark) April 17, 2023

“For the people finding themselves mad at me going to Oklahoma, this is what I would say,” Peterson said. “If you’re going to be mad at anybody, be mad at coach Mack Brown.”

Peterson told the story of his recruitment, which included visits to Texas, USC, LSU and Oklahoma. He respectively asked Brown, Pete Carroll, Nick Saban and Bob Stoops the same question: Will I have the opportunity to come in and compete? Of the four, only one had a different answer.

It was Brown, the 2005 national champion head coach.

Adrian Peterson Spurns Texas for Rival Oklahoma

“I sat in coach Brown’s office,” Peterson said. “And I asked him the same thing I asked everyone else. ‘coach Stoops, will I have the opportunity to come in and compete?’ ‘Yeah, sure.’ Pete Carroll. ‘Will I have the opportunity to come in and compete for a starting job if I come?’ “Yeah.’ Nick Saban.

“Mack Brown? ‘If I come here, will I have the opportunity to come in and compete for the starting job?’ He was like ‘Well, Adrian, I’m not going to lie to you. Cedric Benson, he decided to come back for his senior year. So, we’re going to be loyal to him and we’re going to let him ride it out. But after that, you can compete for it.’ I said ‘Okay, appreciate it’ and that was it. I never told him that I wasn’t coming. But that was the decision I made based off that.”

Peterson, who grew up a Texas fan attending games at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, enjoyed a highly-decorated collegiate career with the Sooners. Peterson was named an Unanimous All-American during his freshman season in 2004 after rushing for 1,925 yards and 15 touchdowns. He wrapped up his Oklahoma career with 4,041 yards on the ground and 41 scores. In three Red River Shootout games, Peterson rushed for 344 yards and a touchdown.