Air Force Academy Football Announces Tragic Death of Player, Hunter Brown

The Air Force Academy college football program shared some tragic news on Tuesday. Hunter Brown, Cadet 3rd Class died on Monday. Brown, 21 years old, was an offensive lineman from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

According to the Air Force Academy, Brown left his dorm on Monday morning and had a medical emergency. First responders were called. When they arrived on the scene, they began administering life-saving care. They were unsuccessful.

Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Commandant of Cadets, addressed the cadet wing on Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness I share with you that we have lost one of our own. He leaves behind friends, grieving teammates, a grieving cadet wing, and a devastated family.”

Brown studied management and had a minor in French at the Air Force Academy. He was part of the last two winning seasons that the Falcons had in 2021 and 2022. Of course, his team and coaches are devastated by the news.

Hunter Brown was seen as a leader at the Air Force Academy. Both on the football field, and off with his fellow cadets. While he was just 21 years old, he was aspiring to greater things in life at the academy. When you have the work ethic to make it there academically and athletically, that is rare.

So, it is tragic to hear the news of his death. His head coach expressed as much.

“Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as part of our lives,” head coach Troy Calhoun said. “He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate. He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayer are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

A truly difficult situation for the Falcons community.