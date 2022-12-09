Al Michaels Rips LA Rams PA Announcer During TNF, Twitter Erupts

After Al Michaels ripped into the LA Rams’ PA announcer during this week’s TNF, Twitter erupted with applause and shock.

As previously reported, Al Michaels had some thoughts about the LA Rams PA announcer during TNF, who he says “excessively” screams “Who’s House?” throughout the game. “I hate it,” Michaels declared. “He wants to see everybody to say ‘Rams House,’ but as far as the Raiders are concerned, well this is kind of like an Airbnb.”

NFL fans at home are all in for Michael’s thoughts about the announcer. “Al Michales calling out the Rams PA announcer is the best part of TNF,” one person declared. Another person stated that Michael’s calling the Rams house the Raiders “Airbnb” is the most “coated” announcer call of the season.

Meanwhile, NFL fans further noticed that Al Michaels isn’t showing much interest when it comes to TNF. Not only did he criticize the PA announcer, but he also made comments about the amount of Rams fans at the game as well as the plays on the field. He didn’t hold back on anything. “It’s up to one of the zebras to tell us’ All Michaels does not give a f— on Amazon,” one fan tweeted.

Al Michaels Recently Spoke About How ‘TNF’ Is Going

Earlier this month, Al Michaels spoke to Boston.com about how TNF is going for him. “I think pretty well, all things considered,” Michaels stated. “Some games have been better than others.”

Al Michaels pointed out that TNF was built from scratch. And just building the entire infrastructure from nothing is not the easiest thing to do. “So putting the whole crew together, all of the pieces together, the technology is over the moon they tell me, ” he explained. “The trucks are state-of-the-art. So there are a lot of toys to play with.”

Al Michaels then stated that having Fred Gaudelli as producer of TNF is the best move Amazon could have made. “Because he knows how to do it. He knows how to make a presentation look big-time.”

However, Al Michaels does acknowledge some frustration at times about the TFN schedule. “The schedule was a little leaky with the Carolina-Atlanta game and a couple of other games that we’ve had, ” he explained. “But now we’re positioned for a nice run down the stretch.”

Al Michael then said that preparation for TNF games is too “condensed” for him. “When we go to see the teams, it’s not that they don’t want to be with us, ” he shared. “But they’re condensed too, so there’s less time to give to us. And all the time I’ve been doing this, I’ve built some great relationships with coaches and players and GMs and owners and you name it, and I don’t get that much time to spend with them anymore. That’s a downside part of it for me. Some of the best stories you get come from those relationships.”