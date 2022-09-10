Alabama Answers Matthew McConaughey’s Texas Hype Video, Roasts Longhorns With Just Four Words

Following actor Matthew McConaughey’s hype video for the Texas Longhorns, the Alabama Crimson Tide responded with their own hype video ahead of the premier matchup later today. On Friday evening, Bama released a clip featuring Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram and captioned it with only four words: “Not our first rodeo.”

In recent years, hype videos for big-time games have become commonplace. However, when you have Matthew McConaughey as a super fan of your university, it comes with some advantages. Texas compiled an awesome video of Longhorns highlights and had McConaughey narrate the clip. Now, Alabama has answered with Mark Ingram narrating a video of their own for the Crimson Tide.

“They say everything is bigger in Texas,” Ingram is heard saying at the start of Alabama’s hype video. “But down in Tuscaloosa we know BIG. Big time plays that lead to big time wins in front of even bigger crowds. And this week, we have a big opportunity on the road.”

Ingram goes on to share some of the history between the two storied football programs. Of course, he makes sure to remind Longhorns fans that Bama won the last time they played. And footage shows Ingram himself playing in that game and scoring a touchdown.

Texas and Alabama first played each other 120 years ago, but their most recent matchup will occur later this afternoon. The Crimson Tide have traveled to Austin, Texas for the elite showdown that begins at noon. The biggest game of the weekend has all the hype opposing fans could wish for, including a pair of top notch videos to get their fanbases ready for game day. Bama are clear favorites, but that’s why they play the games.

Matthew McConaughey Posts Hype Video Ahead of Texas-Alabama Game

The double dose of hype videos began on Friday morning when Texas posted the Matthew McConaughey-narrated clip on Twitter. Within only four minutes, McConaughey retweeted the clip and added a simple caption – “bring the heat #hookem.”

“At the University of Texas, we sign up… for an opportunity to be great. It’s part of the deal. And let me tell ya, they’re rare,” McConaughey says to open the video.

Texas knows they’ve got their hands full this weekend with No. 1 Alabama in town. Currently, Texas sits unranked but they’re hoping to build off their Week 1 win as the program looks to get back to its glory days. That’s what Longhorns fans have been saying for years. But with big-time transfer Quinn Ewers playing under center, the quarterback is looking to turn things around in Austin.

The historic matchup kicks off at noon and ESPN’s College GameDay pre-game show is in Austin adding to the hype. Will Alabama roll through Austin as expected? Or can the Longhorns pull off the upset? We’ll find out soon enough.