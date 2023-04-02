This time of the year is exciting, as the MLB is finally back in action. But MLB’s opening weekend didn’t take the spotlight away from the college game, at least not during Saturday’s game between No. 6 Arkansas and Alabama.

Arkansas and Alabama played the opening game of their three-game weekend series on Friday, with Alabama winning 12-1 in hostile territory. With Alabama leading 5-4 in the seventh inning, Crimson Tide head coach Brad Bohannon was ejected and created quite the scene on the field.

After pestering with umpires on the field, Bohannon began his walk back towards the Alabama dugout. Before he got there, he looked up into the crowd and aggressively mocked Arkansas fans and their ‘Hog Call’ tradition.

Alabama baseball head coach gets ejected and then mocks the Hog Call on his way to the dugout 😂 pic.twitter.com/58RAe68u6T — Jonathan Acosta (@_jacosta) April 1, 2023

Unfortunately for Bohannon and Alabama, the ejection and subsequent acts did not result in the spark he was likely hoping to get. Just minutes later, Arkansas center fielder Tavian Jostenberger smacked a two-run double down the right field line, giving the Razorbacks a 6-5 lead.

Arkansas then added three more runs in the eighth inning, and eventually won the game 9-6 to even the series.

Arkansas Head Coach Responds to Ejection, Hog Call Mock

After the game, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn spoke to reporters about the ejection and actions by Bohannon. In Van Horn’s eyes, Bohannon was likely trying to give his team a jolt in the late innings, and he had to have known that an ejection was likely due to previous disagreements with the umpires throughout the contest.

“Well, I like Brad. He got emotional,” Van Horn said of Bohannon’s ejection. “That was the second time in the game that he really got on the umpire about not calling a pitch. Both of them were on breaking balls. I couldn’t believe he didn’t even get a warning the first time or get thrown out. A lot of umpires won’t put up with it. They put up with it for a long time right there. We felt like we got called strike three on on a pitch that was way outside with the go-ahead run on third.

“Brad got emotional. He’s trying to fire his team up. I think obviously, he knew if he kept arguing that he was going to get thrown out.”

Winning Saturday’s game would have clinched an impressive series victory for Alabama. They now sit at 21-7 overall and 3-5 against SEC opponents. The Crimson Tide will have the opportunity to do that again on Sunday. Arkansas is 22-5 overall and 5-3 against SEC foes.