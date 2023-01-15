Alabama men’s basketball junior forward Darius Miles has reportedly been charged with capital murder in Tuscaloosa on Sunday.

Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, are charged in the killing of Jamea Jonae Harris, 23. The shooting occurred at around 1:45 a.m. on University Boulevard, when Tuscaloosa police and Alabama police were dispatched to the Walk of Champions at Bryant Denny Stadium on a shooting. A vehicle had come to a stop there after noticing a university police vehicle, per AL.com.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Capt. Jack Kennedy said that Harris was found dead inside the car. The unidentified driver told police their vehicle had been struck by gunfire. The driver returned fire in self-defense and struck a suspect.

Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles one of two men charged with capital murder in fatal shooting on The Strip early Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/wBWybat3Ni — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) January 15, 2023

“It appears at this time that the shooting was the result of a minor argument that occurred between the victims and suspects after they encountered each other along The Strip,’’ Kennedy said.

Darius Miles Dismissed from Alabama Men’s Basketball Program

Miles did not play in Alabama’s 106-66 victory over LSU Saturday. Prior to the game, the school announced he’d miss the remainder of the season. Miles previously suffered a preseason ankle injury which limited him to just six games.

Alabama immediately removed Miles’ profile on the official athletics website. The school released a statement, announcing that Miles is no longer a member of the program.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,” the statement read. “We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends… grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation.

“We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”