Alabama Basketball Star Brandon Miller Breaks Silence Amid Controversy, Murder Case Involving Teammate

Alabama basketball will likely be a one-seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, but their star forward Brandon Miller has been making headlines recently for all the wrong reasons.

Miller has been connected to a firearm that was used to shoot and kill 23-year-old Jamea Harris. He allegedly provided the weapon used in the crime based on Miller’s texts to former teammate Darius Miles, who was involved in the deadly incident but did not pull the trigger.

“I never lose sight of the fact a family has lost one of their loved ones that night,” Miller said. “This whole situation is really heartbreaking.”

Miller said he has leaned on his teammates for support since the shooting and is trying all he can to just focus on helping Alabama win basketball games.

Brandon Miller’s Involvement Explained

A testimony, which was provided by AL.com’s Carol Robinson, summed up Miller’s involvement:

When Miller arrived on the scene of the January shooting, Miles told Michael Davis — who allegedly pulled the trigger and killed Jamea Jonae Harris — “the heat is in the hat,” according to Det. Brandon Culpepper meant a gun was on the scene. Then, Miles said “there’s one in the head,” which meant a round was in the chamber. Jaden Bradley was also on the scene, according to the testimony.

Police also testified Miller’s windshield was hit twice by gunfire. Tuscaloosa chief deputy district attorney Paula Whitley also spoke about why Miller didn’t receive any charges in the case. Miles was charged with capital murder.

“That’s not a question I can answer,” Whitley told Robinson. “There’s nothing we could charge with him according to the law.”

Court records previously revealed Miles provided the gun used in the shooting and Davis pulled the trigger.

On3 and Outsider’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report.