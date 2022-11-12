Alabama Eliminated From SEC Championship Game: College Football World Rejoices

Alabama fans can go ahead and cancel their reservations for Atlanta. On Saturday, Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide were officially eliminated from the SEC Championship Game. The world of college football couldn’t have been happier.

Thanks to LSU’s 13-10 road victory over Arkansas, Alabama was eliminated from representing the West Division in Atlanta in the SEC Championship Game. It’s just the third time since 2014 the Tide won’t play for a conference crown.

Because of Alabama’s dominance under Saban, fans get tired of seeing the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. So, yeah, there was some serious celebration happening this weekend.

Alabama has been eliminated from SEC Championship contention. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2022

“My favorite day of the year,” one college football fan wrote on Twitter.

Another fan simply said, “Everyone wins.”

Though Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes are also essentially popped, some fans are skeptical about the committee’s decision making.

“Still has an outside chance at the playoff somehow,” one person chimed in.

“But still in contention for the college football playoffs with 2 quality losses,” another said.

How Did Alabama Get Here?

The margin of error for Alabama has been razor-thin this season. The Crimson Tide were eliminated from the SEC Championship Game after losing games to Tennessee and LSU by a combined four points.

First, the Tide dropped a road game to the Volunteers, thanks to a last-second field goal. Rocky Top erupted, with fans storming the field, stealing the goal posts and smoking Outsider cigars to celebrate.

It was the first time since 2006 Tennessee defeated Alabama.

Last weekend, the Crimson Tide dropped their second game of the season. LSU converted a two-point conversion in overtime to secure a monumental win in Brian Kelly’s first season.

How thrilled were Tiger fans? Fans celebrated so hard that they set off two earthquakes on seismographs. We’re still debating whether LSU’s win, or the celebration from the fans, was more impressive.