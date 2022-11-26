LOOK: Alabama HC Nick Saban’s Bloody Face During Iron Bowl Has Fans Sounding Off

College football players will pour their blood, sweat and tears into rivalry week. Apparently, that applies to legendary coaches, too. Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a shot during Saturday’s Iron Bowl, leaving him with an ugly, bloody scratch on his face.

Cameras captured Saban’s injury while walking on the sideline during the game against Auburn. It didn’t seem to faze the Crimson Tide head coach, who’s primary focus is winning a rivalry game and posting a 10th victory for the year.

Nick Saban appeared to get hit by a player's shoulder pad and has a cut on his face. pic.twitter.com/NEBxK9OTL1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2022

Fans, on the other hand, had plenty to say.

“Is it just me or has nick been bullied this year? First they ran over him against lsu and now he’s bleeding,” one fan wrote. Another didn’t think it was that big of a deal, chiming in by saying, “Wow, how will he survive?”

One fan added a funny comment, tweeting, “Gods do bleed.”

A Tough Year for Nick Saban

A bloody face in the Iron Bowl is the latest hit Nick Saban has taken during the 2022 college football season. Unless something wild happens, the Crimson Tide will likely miss the College Football Playoff this year.

Alabama suffered last-second losses to Tennessee and LSU — both road games — this year. While a 10-win season is typically celebrated at most college programs, it’s considered somewhat of a disappointment for the Crimson Tide.

To add insult to injury — quite literally in this case — fans have stormed the field in both of Alabama’s losses this season.

Tennessee fans flooded the field at Neyland Stadium after making a game-winning field goal back in October. Goalposts were knocked down and taken to the Tennessee River in celebration of the win.

A few weeks later, at LSU, the Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide on a 2-point conversion attempt in overtime. The crowd at LSU set off two earthquakes, according to seismographs.

While 10 wins is still an impressive feat for any team, it still hasn’t lived up to the Saban standard.