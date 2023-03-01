Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats Takes Blame, Attempts To Explain Brandon Miller Controversial Intro

Nate Oats already said Brandon Miller won’t continue his pre-game pat-down intro, but no doubt Alabama and Auburn fans will keep a close eye on the freshman tonight.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers meet tonight in Tuscaloosa. Alabama, an NCAA title contender, will be looking to improve its home court record to 15-0. Whether he acknowledges all of them publicly, Nate Oats knows there are lingering issues with Brandon Miller and his possible connection to the murder of a young woman back in January.

Another controversy bubbled up Saturday afternoon with the pre-game intros. It’s usually an event so benign that fans forget about it all by tip-off. However, too many people saw the Miller intro, with the video of it going viral on social media.

Here’s what happened. Miller walked out through a gauntlet of teammates. Then smoke blasted and walk-on Adam Cottrell emerged to give Miller a pat down. It almost looked like he was patting down Miller for a gun.

Take a look at the video. Then read on for Nat Oats’ explanation of the Brandon Miller intro move.

Brandon Miller being introduced during the starting lineups pic.twitter.com/Fen0xT8V8L — Ryan Hennessy (@RyanWVTM13) February 25, 2023

Nate Oats Said He Takes Responsiblity for Brandon Miller Intro

Initially, Oats said: “I think that’s something that’s been going on all year. I don’t watch our introductions. I’m not involved with them. I’m drawing up plays at that time. Regardless, it’s not appropriate. It’s been addressed, and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again the remainder of this year.”

By Tuesday, Oats was more specific. He said he discussed the intro with those involved. They told him it was a simulation of TSA agents patting down someone as they pass through security to board a plane.

“That situation is on me,” Oats told reporters. “We addressed it as a team and as soon as I brought it up to them, they immediately understood how it could be interpreted and we all felt awful about it. They explained to me that it’s like when TSA checks you before you get on a plane and now Brandon’s cleared for takeoff.

“We, as the adults in the room, should have been more sensitive to how it could have been interpreted,” Oats said. “I dropped the ball. That’s it. I dropped the ball on it. We’ve addressed it. I can assure you that it won’t happen again.”

Police say Miller wasn’t involved in the killing of Jamea Harris. Rather, police call him a witness. Tuscaloosa police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified in court last week that Darius Miles sent a text to Miller and asked him to bring him his gun. Earlier in the evening, Harris gave a ride to Miles. Police say the gun used to shoot Harris was in the back seat of Miller’s car.