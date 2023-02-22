Alabama Head Coach Releases Statement Following Tone Deaf Comment on Murder Case

Earlier this season, Alabama Crimson Tide basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Recently, police testimony revealed that Miles texted another player, Brandon Miller, for the gun used in the shooting.

This prompted Alabama head coach Nate Oats to jump to Miller’s defense. He said that Miller was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Then, Oats spoke about his NBA potential, “I’m sure NBA scouts will ask. They do their homework. I think the article that it came out in also stated that Brandon has been interviewed and they’re comfortable with everything that happened there.”

This response prompted some backlash and criticism and led to Oats releasing a follow-up statement.

Nate Oats has released a statement. pic.twitter.com/yoKMZPdVTG — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 22, 2023

Nate Oats begins by noting that it is important for him to clarify his remarks, calling them unfortunate. He also said that he tried to be thoughtful while acknowledging that they didn’t come across well.

“We were informed by law enforcement of other student-athletes being in the vicinity, and law enforcement has repeatedly told us that no other student-athletes were suspects–they were witnesses only. Our understanding is that they have all been fully truthful and cooperative,” Oats wrote.

“In no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of this situation or the tragedy of that night. My prayers continue to go out to Jamea Harris’s family.”

Alabama Released a Statement When Darius Miles Was Arrested

Following Darius Miles’ arrest for capital murder, Alabama released a formal statement on the situation.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” the statement read.

The statement went on to read that they are grateful for law enforcement and that the university is aware of the charges against Darius Miles. When this happened, he was removed from campus and the basketball team.

“The University offers comprehensive emotional and mental health support resources. Through the holiday, members of the campus community can call UAPD at 205-348-5454 to reach the dean for support or to connect with emergency counseling services. On weekdays, the Counseling Center is available for students at 205-348-3863.”