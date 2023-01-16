Alabama Issues Statement Following Basketball Player Darius Miles’ Arrest for Capital Murder

Alabama issued a statement in regards to basketball player Darius Miles, who was charged Sunday with capital murder.

The official statement said: “The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”

The school said everyone is “grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams.” Alabama officials also said they will “fully support the ongoing investigation.”

The statement continued with the confirmation that the school suspended Darius Miles. He no longer is Alabama men’s basketball team.

Police Arrested Darius Miles After Early Morning Shooting

Tuscaloosa police charged Miles and Michael Lynn Davis with the murder of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. Neither Davis nor Harris have connections to Alabama, according to Al.com.

Police said that the shooting happened sometime around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. A dispatcher sent two units to the Walk of Champions outside Bryant Denny Stadium. The police found a car that had stopped. Harris’ body was inside the car,

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Capt. Jack Kennedy briefed reporters about the incident. Kennedy said that the driver told police that someone had fired at the car. The driver said he returned fire in self defense.

After interviewing witnesses and scrutinizing surveillance footage, police arrested Darius Miles and Davis.

Kennedy told reporters that the shooting happened after a ” minor argument that occurred between the victims and suspects.” He said they “encountered each other along the strip.”

A Tuscaloosa journalist took video of a handcuffed Miles as police took him inside the jail.