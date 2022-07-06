Alabama Offensive Guard Javion Cohen Reveals He Spent Past Month In Recovery Center For Mental Health Reasons

As Javion Cohen enters his junior season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, getting back to the gridiron is taking a back-seat on his list of priorities. The offensive guard took to Instagram on Wednesday morning, sharing details about his offseason stay in a mental health facility.

Citing the immense pressure placed on high-profile athletes, Cohen needed time away to get his mind right. The lineman expresses gratitude for the facility’s work, and appreciation for his current state-of-mind. Cohen also highlights the dangerous thoughts that crossed his mind in times of desperation and sorrow.

The guard says, “I know I’m not alone when I say I felt for the longest I had no support. No outlet to express my emotions, too, without feeling judged or being afraid to do so.”

But in reflecting upon his journey and his increasingly positive outlook on life, Javion finishes, “Forever grateful for Herren Wellness, my support system, and most importantly God for giving me the strength to go through this journey and make myself a better man. Looking forward to life more and more every day!”

Cohen’s post highlights the growing attention toward mental health in football – one that also includes the CTE crisis. Tuesday’s news regarding the posthumous diagnosis of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas spurred an emotional plea from Dez Bryant on social media – warning players of the disease’s dangers.

Mental health struggles present a grave danger to society. Finding outlets and virtue is an impossibly difficult task when feeling lost and constantly anxious. Handsome Joe – a Paul Finebaum Show regular from Red Bay, Alabama – told his story on-air to the host last week.

Detailing Joe’s personal struggles, the access to Finebaum’s show, and the host’s caring attitude and mentality toward his listeners, brought comfort to the caller. Joe details, “If your show had not got on SEC Network and they had not started this up, there’s a good chance I wouldn’t have even been here today. I just wanted to tell you that, Paul, how much I appreciate that.”

Joe’s call and Cohen’s experience reminds us of the fragility of life, and the similarities we share at our core.