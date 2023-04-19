Boston Red Sox star Alex Verdugo forgot he was on live television and dropped an F-bomb during an interview after his walk-off hit.

During Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, Verdugo had the game-winning hit and let out a great celebration. That NSFW celebration was caught during the postgame interview on NESN.

Well, Verdugo just said what all Red Sox fans thought. He was asked what went through his head during his walk-off hit.

““Please be f*cking fair,” Verdugo quickly answered before he covered his mouth after remembering he was on live TV. “Oh, my bad. But please be fair, man. I was like. I just didn’t want to pull one, and, f*cking, whoops, there’s another one. God dang.”

Red Sox sideline reporter Jahmai Webster reminded Verdugo they were live and there were no do-overs.

But we can hardly blame Verdugo. Walk-off hits are exciting and it was a nice bounce-back win for the Red Sox.

Boston took three of four games against the Los Angeles Angels. But after losing the series finale, Verdugo and the Red Sox evened their record at 9-9.

Fenway Park Bleacher Creatures Have Themselves a Day During Rain Delay

Red Sox fans know how to keep themselves entertained during a rain delay. Though inclement weather caused a stoppage in play during Monday’s afternoon game against the Los Angeles Angels, it didn’t stop the “Bleacher Creatures” at Fenway Park from having fun.

Fans in the outfield bleachers appeared to be having an absolute blast as the rain poured down over Fenway Park Monday. A large group went shirtless and went full nightclub scene at point … because why not?

Perhaps these fans would love to hang out with Verdugo.

The wild antics didn’t stop with the shirtless party. Things got even wilder at Fenway — if you can imagine.

One fan, who was probably having way too much fun, decided to start chugging beers. That’s really not that uncommon at a baseball game, right? But what set this guy apart was that he decided to enjoy his brew from his shoe.

It might’ve created a viral moment for social media, but absolutely nobody was impressed. Most of us, in fact, were disgusted.

We understand that in the middle of a rain delay you’ve got to find ways to entertain yourself. Sometimes those things can last hours.

The shirtless dance party was kind of funny. Chugging beer from a dirty shoe? That’s just gross. But to each their own … I guess?