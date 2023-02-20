Allen Iverson Picks Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James for NBA GOAT

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson picked between Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the game’s greatest player of all time.

The Philadelphia 76ers legend idolized Jordan and respects James more than anyone in the game right now. Heck, Iverson bridged the gap between both players during his prime with Philadelphia and others.

But, Iverson was asked to choose between the two of them. He gave an intriguing answer.

“I hate it because I love both of them so much and both of them did so much for our game,” Iverson said, via Andscape. “LeBron, I think, to me is the best overall basketball player that we’ll ever see. If you look in the dictionary and look up basketball player, there’ll be a picture of LeBron. But for me it’s so different because Mike was everything to me. He gave me the vision. He made me want to play basketball. He’s my everything.

“I wanted to actually be like him, like the commercial, ‘Be like Mike,’ I really wanted to be him. I’m still starstruck every time I see him. I’m still nervous every time. Because he’s Mike to me. He’s my guy. So there’ll never be no one at the top of my list besides Mike. But LeBron is just everything that you want in a basketball player. He’s a total package. He’s God’s gift to the basketball world.”

That’s pretty high praise for both men, particularly James. But Iverson wanted to be like Jordan and who could blame him at the time?

Michael Jordan is the GOAT Over LeBron James

Jordan is well past his playing days but James is still going strong. However, the Lakers star left the All-Star Game over the weekend with a hand injury.

Per the TNT broadcast, James injured his hand on the rim during Sunday’s All-Star contest. He ended the game with 13 points, four assists and a rebound.

James made his 19th appearance in the NBA All-Star Game this weekend. He served as captain of Team LeBron for this year’s game, but couldn’t reach the finish line.

Earlier this season, James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot. Abdul-Jabbar’s previous mark stood atop the record books for nearly 40 years.

So Jordan still has his six rings over James’ four championships, but at least James has the NBA scoring record at this point. The debate will rage on for years after James eventually retires.

While there are cases for other players, such as Adbul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant and more, Jordan and James seem to be the consensus top two in the GOAT discussion.