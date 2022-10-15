Alvin Kamara Sued for Massive Amount Over Attack Outside Las Vegas Nightclub

It looks like Alvin Kamara is going to have to deal with this nightclub incident for a little while longer as a lawsuit was filed against the NFL player. Kamara got into a fight with a man, allegedly attacking him outside of a club while in Vegas for the Pro Bowl.

The man who was apparently attacked is named Darnell Greene. He says that he was just trying to get onto an elevator when the football star pushed him out. Then the running back, according to Greene, pushed him into a wall and started to punch him in the face.

That’s when Greene tried to get out of the situation but was chased by Alvin Kamara, he says. In total, the man is looking to get $10,000,000 out of the NFL star. That includes compensatory and punitive damages.

“The brutal violent assault broke Greene’s orbital lobe, severely injured his shoulder, back, and neck, and left him temporarily unconscious and helpless on the floor,” the lawsuit says, via TMZ.

Even now, Greene and his attorneys say he has multiple surgeries to go through. There was damage done to his body that only surgery can fix. There have been screenshots released of the footage that shows the altercation.

“Medical testing confirmed a disfiguring facial fracture to Greene’s right orbital bone, blunt force trauma to his head, multiple disc protrusions, and structural tears in his shoulder,” the suit says.

Alvin Kamara Facing One Charge

Even with the lawsuit, Alvin Kamara is still facing a charge in court. He has a charge of felony battery “resulting in substantial bodily harm.” Despite that, Kamara is still playing for the Saints week in and week out. One complaint from Greene’s side was that Roger Goodell hasn’t done anything in the interim.

There is going to be a lot more to this story before it is said and done. The NFL has done its best to just avoid this whole situation and try to keep its hands off of it. How much longer will they be able to do that, though? With this negative attention in the media and a lawsuit and a charge on the table, it’s hard to say.

The Saints are set to play the Bengals in New Orleans this Sunday.