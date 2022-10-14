Amazon’s ‘Pile On’ Halftime Show Segment Gets Absolutely Destroyed on Social Media

Did anyone else watch that weird halftime show? Thursday Night Football got awkward with a little Amazon comedy clip show called Pile On. This is the same format as any other clip show. The host standing in front of a green screen or background, and he just cracks jokes while NFL videos play. If you can call them jokes…

SNL alum Taran Killam is the host and he is not doing great in his new gig if tonight is any example. Fans were not thrilled watching the show. In case you want to give it a fair shot, here is a clip. You let me know if that gets you laughing or not.

The Amazon Prime halftime “Pile On”

Thing might be the worst thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/DokbOangYP — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 14, 2022

Of course, the internet took and ran with this one. This kind of show can be hard to pull off. While Rob Dyrdek can get by doing this kinda thing for a decade, not everyone can. When it comes to this Amazon Pile On it really doesn’t get much worse.

Fans Unload on Amazon’s ‘Pile On’

It would be very cool to get a show like this at halftime. It just has to be done the right way. Fans have chimed in and this whole thing is just not it. The show doesn’t have to be all that long. Surely we can get better and more contemporary jokes than a Mighty Mighty Bosstones reference.

Whatever the hell that pile on show Amazon just showed is? Fire everyone involved and whoever came up with the idea — Treye SeabrookFields (@TSFTweeting) October 14, 2022

There were a few jokes made besides the Kyle Murray stuff. Ultimately, it felt like Killam hadn’t really rehearsed any of the jokes or seen the clips beforehand. He talked really fast at times and it was hard to understand the jokes. Trying to get that studio “just the crew is here and they are laughing and loving it” sound is also hard to do.

It was better when they were doing the laughing crew bit on Around the Horn 10 years ago.

BREAKING: Taran Killam’s Amazon show “The NFL Pile On” has been cancelled for season 2 already — Regis Rackett (@RackettRegis) October 14, 2022

If there is any justice in this world, this show will not be on next week, let alone next season. The Amazon Pile On just did not do what it needed to do. Fans were better off fixing a drink and a light snack.