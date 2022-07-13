Amazon Prime Reportedly Interested In Launching ‘Quarterbacks Only’ NFL Broadcast With Drew Brees Headlining

Drew Brees didn’t spend much time as part of NBC’s NFL broadcast team but his career as an analyst may not be over quite yet. A recent report from Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports indicates the New Orleans Saints legend may get the opportunity to take the microphone again.

According to the report, Amazon Prime Video is “eyeing” Brees as a potential analyst for an alternative “Quarterbacks Only” broadcast during the NFL season. The “MegaCast” would serve as part of Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcast.

No deal is in place at the time of the report. It’s also being reported that a “Quarterbacks Only” alternative broadcast is just one of “multiple ideas” Amazon Prime is kicking around. If it does launch, the goal is to have the “MegaCast” run for four-to-six weeks. It would be an alternative to the traditional Thursday Night Football broadcast, which features Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

Amazon’s goal would be to compete with ESPN’s “ManningCast.” That alternative broadcast features Peyton and Eli Manning, who provide analysis and speak with guests during Monday Night Football. That approach turned out to be a smash hit for ESPN.

Per Front Office Sports’ report, there are still a lot of moving parts. It’s far from a done-deal, but with ESPN’s success on the “ManningCast,” launching a “Quarterbacks Only” broadcast is worth a shot. Brees can also get a shot to redeem himself in the broadcasting world.

Drew Brees’ Broadcasting Days With NBC Were Short-Lived

Sometimes, the transition from Hall of Fame quarterback to broadcast booth isn’t smooth at all. Brees found that out the hard way, lasting just one season (2021) with NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage.

Brees has not discussed his future plans in much detail since the split with NBC. In a playful tweet earlier this year, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback said he’s considering all his options.

“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided,” Brees said in May. “I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coaching my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

While Brees mulls over his options, Amazon Prime is assembling a strong NFL broadcast team. In addition to landing Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the broadcast booth, the pre-game, halftime and post-game crew is an elite bunch.

Names like Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez and Charissa Thompson headline the team. Adding Brees to the mix would only increase the star power to the lineup.