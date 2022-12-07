Andrew Luck Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame, Reflects on Stanford Days

Even though he’s just 33 years old, Andrew Luck is soon to be a College Football Hall of Famer. He was a standout at Stanford. As a member of the Cardinal, Luck excelled. He had a lot of great talent around him, and a great coach in Jim Harbaugh. Now, he’s being recognized for that work.

The former NFL quarterback ended his career early for his own sake. While he left the game in his prime, his impact is no less important. It all started with his work at Stanford. Even though he threw for more than 9400 yards, 82 touchdowns, and a college career completion percentage of 67% – Luck knows he didn’t do it alone.

In a video from Stanford Football on Twitter, Andrew Luck details those experiences in college. He brings up some of his favorites and a lot of old teammates as well.

“It’s an incredible honor of being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. I very much feel like this is representative of not just me, but a whole team, a whole program, a whole era I guess of football here at Stanford.”

Tonight, Andrew Luck is inducted as a first-ballot Hall of Famer into the @CFBHall!



While in college, Andrew Luck broke all kinds of passing records. He was able to take down the Stanford single-season touchdown pass record in 2010. That was formerly held by John Elway and Steve Stenstrom with 27 each. Luck blew past that with 32 TD passes that season.

Luck was a force. Always someone who thought long-term and made careful decisions, the talented passer didn’t declare for the NFL Draft in 2010. Even though he could have one and would have been a high pick, he waited. That led him to be selected in the 2012 draft by the Indianapolis Colts, setting off his seven-year NFL career.

Andrew Luck Joining CFB Hall of Fame With Talented Group

When Andrew Luck is inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, he will enter with a talented group of players. This is one of those honors that only comes to a select few. So, there is no question that these players are deserving.

A few names of note – LaVar Arrington of Penn State, Champ Bailey of Georgia, and Michael Crabtree of Texas Tech. Three coaches will be inducted into the hall, including John Luckhardt, Billy Jack Murphy, and Gary Pinkel.

While his career ended earlier than many expected, that doesn’t change the fact that he was a superior talent in college. Andrew Luck had all the makings of a superstar quarterback. What he did at Stanford is have one of the best college football careers any player has had in the last 25 years.