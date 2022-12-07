andrew-luck-speaks-out-about-major-regret-over-nfl-retirement

Former Indianapolis Colts and Stanford University Quarterback Andrew Luck has finally opened up about his abrupt retirement from football. He also addressed the regrets he had in the aftermath of that decision.

Luck was selected as the #1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. After a preseason game in 2019, he shocked the sports world when he unexpectedly announced his retirement. He was considered to be a generational talent at arguably the biggest position in all of sports. His career trajectory was trending towards expected Super Bowl appearances and a potential Hall of Fame bid. He threw for 39 touchdowns the season before hung it up and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. At just 29 years old, he was in the prime of his career.

Despite his impressive performance on the field in 2018, the quarterback said he was in physical pain throughout the entire season.

Andrew Luck Said Fallout From Injuries Caused His Early Retirement

After missing the entire 2017 season due to labrum surgery and going through a rigorous rehabilitation process, his throwing shoulder still felt weak. According to the New York Post, he struggled to return to the top of his game physically, which took an even bigger toll on him mentally.

NFL quarterbacks must navigate levels of scrutiny and pressure that most people probably can’t empathize with. Given that Luck was also the #1 overall pick in the draft, meeting the expectations of what his career was expected to be was even more daunting and it changed him as a person. “There were some things that when I looked in the mirror, I did not like about myself,” said Luck. “I was self-absorbed, withdrawn, in pain, and feeling the pressure.”

The clarity and mental anguish he hoped to find in retirement did not come easy though. He struggled with guilt, disappointment, and the feeling that he had let down the organization, his teammates, and the fans.

Despite Some Regrets Luck Is Enjoying Retirement

He remained in Indianapolis after his retirement and is now 33 years old. The man whose identity was playing quarterback for most of his life is now Andrew Luck the husband and father. He’s got a 3-year-old daughter and another on the way. He’s also found other ways to fill the void that football once filled by pouring himself into new hobbies like fishing, skiing, and cycling.

Though he may have some regrets about when and how he chose to walk away from the game, he doesn’t question the reasons. He decided that his personal life was more important than his football career, and now he’s enjoying the results of that decision.