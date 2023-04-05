Angel Reese Defends Kim Mulkey’s Character from Online Critics

Kim Mulkey has been called a racist for her actions in the past, but her star player Angel Reese came to her head coach’s aid when asked about how she feels on the matter. She quickly nipped that narrative in the bud.

Reese is referring to the backlash Mulkey received for her lack of public support for former Baylor player Brittney Griner amid her arrest and imprisonment in Russia. But Reese defended her coach, highlighting that some of her former Baylor players were in attendance and were involved in the Tigers championship celebration Sunday — most of her former players have a great relationship with the national championship-winning coach.

“You’re saying all these things — Coach [Kim] Mulkey is a racist — all this stuff. She has a team full of black women that stand behind her back,” Reese said in her first sit-down interview after winning the title. “… She was at Baylor, [former players] don’t go to Baylor [anymore], they come to LSU to support her.

“I knew [the backlash] was coming. I knew they weren’t going to be satisfied because what they’re saying now is, ‘they won’t do it again next year,’ and I think that leaves a target on our back and keeps us humble.”

Reese, Mulkey and the rest of the LSU Women’s Basketball team won’t apologize for their up-front, blunt attitudes. Some people see that as disrespectful, but that’s the same edge that won them the national championship in the first place.

More on Reese’s Incredible Championship Run with LSU

LSU ultimately defeated Iowa and Caitlin Cark 102-85 to win the national title. The game saw the Tigers dominate for Hawkeyes for the entire second half en route to a 17-point victory.

Reese finished the championship game with a 15-point and 10-rebound double-double. Reese’s tenth rebound gave her the 34th double-double of her season. That set a new NCAA women’s Division I basketball record for a single season.

On the season, Reese ended the year as LSU’s leading scorer and rebounder by a good margin. She averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game en route to becoming the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. The incredible season Reese put forward earned her unanimous first-team All-American honors and SEC first-team All-Defensive honors.

Reese’s path to a national title is a direct result of betting on herself and transferring to LSU last offseason. It didn’t take long her for to buy into Mulkey’s vision. Reese transferred to the Tigers from Maryland and became the most significant off-season addition to Mulkey’s squad. She’s only a sophomore, too, meaning she will be returning to the Bayou for the 2023-24 season.