LSU sophomore forward Angel Reese might as well be the new official owner of the “You Can’t See Me” gesture, made famous by WWE star John Cena over the past two decades.

Reese hasn’t backed off one bit following the controversy of her use of the gesture towards Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark during and after the Tigers’ 102-85 victory over the Hawkeyes in the NCAA National Championship Game Sunday.

During Wednesday’s championship parade in Baton Rouge, Reese used the gesture as thousands of fans cheered her on and celebrated the program’s first national championship.

Reese has been labeled “classless” by a portion of the audience after she hit Clark with the “You Can’t See Me.” Clark used the gesture in Iowa’s Elite Eight victory over Louisville one week prior and Reese wanted to return the favor, citing “disrespect.” Reese and multiple LSU players also took exception with Clark’s nonchalant defending of a South Carolina player in the Final Four.

Caitlin Clark Stands Up for Angel Reese

Clark, Iowa’s leading scorer throughout the tournament, told Jeremy Schapp of ESPN Tuesday that Reese doesn’t deserve the backlash she’s received.

“No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did,” Clark said. “I’m just one that competes and she competed. I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talking the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel. So I don’t think she should be criticized, like I said. LSU deserves it. They played so well. Like I said, I’m a big fan of hers.”

“I think the biggest thing is we’re all competitive, we all show our emotions in a different way. Angel’s a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game. The way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball is absolutely incredible. I’m a big fan of her. And even the entire LSU team, like I said, they played an amazing game. I don’t think there should be any criticism for what she did. I honestly didn’t see it when the game was going on and like I said, I haven’t been on social media really at all.”

Angel Reese Defends Herself After Controversy

Reese had a message for those criticizing her after the game.

“I’m happy, I mean all year I was critiqued about who I was,” Reese said. “I don’t fit the narrative, I don’t fit in the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood, I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing.

“So this is for the girls that look like me. That’s gonna speak up on what they believe in, it’s unapologetically you, and that’s what I did it for tonight. This was bigger than me tonight, it was bigger than me. Twitter’s gonna go on a rage every time and I’m happy, I feel like I’ve helped grow women’s basketball this year, I’m super happy and excited so I’m looking forward to celebrating into next season.”