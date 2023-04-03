Angel Reese Gives Harsh Take on Jill Biden Wanting Iowa, LSU to Both Get White House Invites

The LSU women’s basketball team has an invite to The White House coming its way following the 102-85 victory over Iowa in the NCAA National Championship Game Sunday.

First lady Jill Biden said Monday that not only is she ready to welcome the national champions, but the runner-ups as well. Biden, who was in attendance at American Airlines Center in Dallas, advocated for Iowa getting the call to join LSU.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” Biden said at the Colorado state capital in Denver. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

LSU sophomore forward Angel Reese, named Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament, is vehemently against that idea. She was blunt in her opposition in a Twitter post.

“A JOKE,” Reese tweteed.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to ESPN‘s request for comment if President Joe Biden would allow the Hawkeyes to travel to Washington, D.C. alongside the Tigers. Jill Biden called it a “great game” and lauded how far women’s sports have come.

“It was so exciting, wasn’t it?” she said. “It was such a great game. I’m old enough that I remember when we got Title IX. We fought so hard, right? We fought so hard. And look at where women’s sports have come today.”

LSU’s Angel Reese in Middle of Controversy

Reese has plenty of reason to not want Iowa to make the trip to The White House following Sunday’s events. She received criticism and was labeled “classless” by a portion of the audience after she hit Clark with the “You Can’t See Me” circa John Cena 2005. Clark used the gesture in Iowa’s Elite Eight victory over Louisville one week prior and Reese wanted to return the favor, citing “disrespect.” Reese and multiple LSU players also took exception with Clark’s nonchalant defending of a South Carolina player in the Final Four.

Reese had a message for her detractors after the game.

“I’m happy, I mean all year I was critiqued about who I was,” Reese said. “I don’t fit the narrative, I don’t fit in the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood, I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing.

“So this is for the girls that look like me. That’s gonna speak up on what they believe in, it’s unapologetically you, and that’s what I did it for tonight. This was bigger than me tonight, it was bigger than me. Twitter’s gonna go on a rage every time and I’m happy, I feel like I’ve helped grow women’s basketball this year, I’m super happy and excited so I’m looking forward to celebrating into next season.”