Angel Reese Responds After Shaq Shuts Down Keith Olbermann’s Criticisms of Her Taunting

Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t going to allow anyone to run down the name of LSU sophomore forward Angel Reese following her taunting of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark after the NCAA National Championship Game Sunday.

Reese received criticism for using John Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” gesture after the 102-85 victory — the most scathing coming from Keith Olbermann.

“What a f—— idiot,” Olbermann wrote on Twitter.

O’Neal, the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” analyst, stood up for Reese in an emphatic way.

“Shut your dumb ass up leave Angel Reese alone,” O’Neal tweeted.

Reese was appreciative of O’Neal’s response.

“Yeah my uncle Shaq don’t play bout me. period,” Reese wrote.

Reese’s use of the gesture was in response to Clark using it in Iowa’s Elite Eight victory over Louisville one week prior. Reese wanted to return the favor, citing “disrespect.” She and multiple LSU players also took exception with Clark’s nonchalant defending of a South Carolina player in the Final Four.

“I’m happy, I mean all year I was critiqued about who I was,” Reese said. “I don’t fit the narrative, I don’t fit in the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood, I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing.

“So this is for the girls that look like me. That’s gonna speak up on what they believe in, it’s unapologetically you, and that’s what I did it for tonight. This was bigger than me tonight, it was bigger than me. Twitter’s gonna go on a rage every time and I’m happy, I feel like I’ve helped grow women’s basketball this year, I’m super happy and excited so I’m looking forward to celebrating into next season.”

Angel Reese Dominates Headlines

Monday’s sports talk was filled with analysts discussing Reese’s actions. Charles Barkley joined in on the conversation during the pregame show ahead of the NCAA National Championship Game between UConn and San Diego State. The Pro Basketball Hall of Famer explained why he wasn’t a fan of what Reese did.

“I thought it took away from the game. But in fairness, Caitlin had done that in a game before,” Barkley said on Championship Central on CBS. “I just thought it took too much attention away from the great performance from [Angel Reese].

“Then, you have all these fools on the internet and on television. And first, they’ll make it about race as part of it. Unclassy and things like that, but hey, [LSU] deserves to celebrate, but it’s unfortunate that everyone is talking about that instead of the great performance.”